Need for collective action to solve global problems and rebuild optimism: Tharman

SINGAPORE - The risks to development have never been greater in the last 40 years, but the conviction in developing shared opportunities through international collaboration has never been weaker, said Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Mr Tharman, who was the keynote speaker at the annual Caixin Summit in Marina Bay Sands on Friday, added that the world is in for a prolonged period of difficulty, fragmentation and vulnerability now, and there is a need to not just avoid the worst, but also to rebuild optimism.

He called for more multilateral cooperation to solve the economic, environmental and geopolitical problems.

With the ongoing war in Ukraine, collective action and solutions are needed to protect countries from the worst effects of inflation and recession, and to build a new phase of growth that is inclusive and sustainable, he said.

Climate change, global water crisis, extreme weather events and the likelihood of repeated pandemics are also global problems that require global collaboration. In fact, the repeated shocks caused by all these challenges could cause a rollback of development and achievements in the last decades.

“In order to address these challenges, we need a new understanding and a new equilibrium in international affairs and geopolitics,” he said. “We need a new understanding between the US and China in particular, because that’s the most important of the relationships between countries in the world.”

A geopolitical pact is needed, where there is a new understanding between the major powers and with smaller countries such as Singapore doing their part to keep the world open and connected.

“Our biggest challenge is to prevent a multipolar world from becoming a polarised world,” added Mr Tharman.

A more polarised world with bifurcation and separate alliances of countries is a dangerous world, he said, and it will be a world with less economic prosperity for all nations.

In response to a question by the moderator, Ms Li Xin, managing editor of media website Caixin Global, on the key attributes of leaders to tackle the perfect storm, Mr Tharman said that it is a perfect “long” storm, as the world will be saddled with these problems for many years to come.

“We have entered an era of insecurity - geopolitical insecurity, economic insecurities, and most fundamentally, environmental insecurity,” he said. “And we have to address it, not by waiting for each crisis to come and responding to crises as they come, but by seeking to prevent crises from developing, and by preparing for them in advance.”

He cited the example of the Covid-19 pandemic, which was predicted and had been warned by scientists for some time.

With the next pandemic coming any time, leaders have to think about how they can prevent and prepare. Waiting for crises to come will not just be costly economically and financially, but also in terms of human lives and social cohesion, he said.

Leaders also need to understand that today’s global woes need collective action, pooling and multiplying of resources.