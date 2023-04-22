Nee Soon residents make their mark on Earth Day with thumbprints on 10 murals

SINGAPORE - Around 50 residents in Nee Soon gathered at Block 290 Yishun Street 22 to stamp their thumbprints on a sustainability-themed mural in a pledge to do their part for a sustainable society to mark Earth Day, which falls on April 22 every year.

There are nine other murals with the same theme in other void decks in Yishun. The 10 murals serve as backdrops to two-seater MRT train seats fixed to the walls. The seats were upcycled from decommissioned MRT trains in a sustainability initiative that the Nee Soon Town Council (NSTC) first piloted in 2022.

The town council came up with the idea for the murals as backdrops after the seats were installed to make community spaces in the estate more prominent and inviting, a spokesman said.