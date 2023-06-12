Nearly third of ethnic quota appeals for HDB flats successful in 2022: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Almost a third of households who appealed for help with a ethnic quota policy on selling their Housing Board flats in 2022 were successful. These sellers could have asked to waive the policy or for more time to sell their flats, for instance.

They made up a small minority, or 1.5 per cent, of all resale flats last year, said Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on Monday.

In 2020, About 21 per cent of households successfully appealed for a waiver of the Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP) on their Housing Board flats, compared with 14 per cent in 2018.

Speaking at the Institute of Policy Studies’ (IPS) 35th Anniversary Conference held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Mr Shanmugam said: “Our approach – rather than do away with the entire policy, which keeps Singapore cohesive, we exercise flexibility in a targeted way, to deal with the effects directly, for the small number who are affected.”

Introduced in 1989, the EIP sets ethnic quotas on flat ownership within each HDB block and neighbourhood to prevent ethnic enclaves from forming.

Mr Shanmugam noted that in 2022, nearly a third of all HDB blocks and one in 10 HDB neighbourhoods reached their EIP limits, and said: “That is with the EIP already in place. If we didn’t have the EIP, the enclaves would have become more pronounced.”

The EIP is one of the policies the Government uses to promote racial harmony even as it acknowledges that racism exists in Singapore, Mr Shanmugam told an audience of 950 on a panel titled Revisiting Pluralism.

“Our starting point has to be to accept that racism is innate in human beings, and racism, therefore, is present in Singapore – like in any society. But we need to work hard, to make sure that it is not institutionalised,” he said.

Mr Shanmugam added that the advantages to being the majority in Singapore were “obvious and undeniable”, he said: “Anyone who denies that is not being objective.”

The panel was moderated by Professor Chan Heng Chee from the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, while the panellists were the executive managing editor of the media outlet South China Morning Post, Ms Zuraidah Ibrahim, and the executive director of the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware), Ms Corinna Lim, who each spoke on political and social pluralism.

Asked whether Singapore will ever be able to move away from the CMIO (Chinese, Malay, Indian and Others) classification, Mr Shanmugam said that one should not put too much emphasis on the classification as it is only useful in some contexts, such as when the state wants to help certain groups, and jobs and opportunities are not tied to this classification.

Ms Lim questioned if more could be done to make Singapore more racially diverse, but Mr Shanmugam said that the Government is committed to keeping the racial percentages constant, noting that senior Malay community leaders have sought assurance from him at dialogues that their community will not fall below 14 or 15 per cent of the population.

“The Malays are very mindful that they want to be the second-largest community in Singapore. Now if you mess with that, you undermine Malay confidence,” he said.

Mr Shanmugam also noted that the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has 200 races listed for families to choose from when recording a Singaporean’s race.