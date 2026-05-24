Nearly one in 10 commuters changed morning travel habits, easing peak-hour NEL crunch: Jeffrey Siow

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The scheme, which started on Dec 27, 2025, aims to reduce train congestion in north-eastern Singapore, especially on the crowded North East Line.

SINGAPORE – Almost one in 10 commuters along Singapore’s north-east corridor has made use of a scheme to take off-peak train rides for free.

This shift in behaviour among 9 per cent of commuters has eased congestion and is a win-win situation, said Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow at the end of a community visit to Sengkang North ward on May 24.

“Those who are able to travel off-peak get to travel for free. Those who are not able to do so . .. get a less crowded ride now,” said Mr Siow, describing the outcome as “very successful”.

The scheme, which started on Dec 27, 2025, aims to reduce train congestion in north-eastern Singapore, especially on the crowded North East Line (NEL). Passengers who tap in before 7.30am, or between 9am and 9.45am, on weekdays at any Sengkang-Punggol LRT station or six NEL stations will not be charged for their first rail ride.

The six NEL stations are Punggol Coast, Punggol, Sengkang, Buangkok, Hougang and Kovan.

The Land Transport Authority previously said that the proportion of commuters who shifted out of the morning peak period grew from about 6 per cent in early January to nearly 8 per cent in the week of Feb 2.

On May 24, Mr Siow also said that significant resources have been deployed to improve transport infrastructure and add services along the north-east corridor for the large number of residents in the area.

For instance, 10 new bus services have been added to serve the corridor since May 2025 . These include feeder bus services, as well as City Direct Services that ply express routes between housing estates and the city.

Bus service 965 also had its route amended from May 24 to serve a longer route between Woodlands temporary bus interchange and Buangkok bus interchange, which will also benefit Sengkang residents.

Beyond transport, Mr Siow, who is also Senior Minister of State for Finance, said cost-of-living issues were also top of mind for Sengkang residents ami d the Middle East conflict.

He highlighted efforts to help Singaporeans cope with the costs of living, including the nearly $1 billion set aside to help those most affected by price increases, as well as broader support for households and businesses . This was on top of the $155 billion previously committed in Budget 2026.

Measures include bringing forward the disbursement of $500 CDC vouchers half a year early to June 2026.

The Cost-of-Living Special Payment will also be raised by $200 for all eligible Singaporeans. This means about 2.4 million Singaporeans will receive between $400 and $600 in cash in September .

Mr Siow also said that electricity prices are expected to go up in July, and the enhanced U-Save rebates would help households with their utility expenses.

Eligible Singaporean HDB households will receive 1.5 times the regular U-Save amount, or up to $570, in financial year 2026, including up to $190 rebates in July.

Mr Siow, who is in the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee tasked to address issues arising from the Middle East conflict, reiterated on May 24 that the Government is monitoring the situation very closely, and “will definitely step in and do more” if the situation deteriorates.

“It is a whole-of-society effort. The government, businesses, local advisors and grassroots leaders all work together to help Singaporeans get through crises,” he added.

Mr Siow, who is also an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC , said his ministerial community visit to Sengkang was his first to another constituency. He added that residents gave him a warm reception, and that the mood was very positive.

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow (right) and grassroots adviser to Sengkang GRC grassroots organisation Theodora Lai (in red) spoke to Sengkang residents over breakfast on May 24. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Sengkang GRC has been held by the opposition Workers’ Party (WP) since the 2020 General Election.

The WP strengthened its hold over the GRC in 2025, winning 56.32 per cent of the vote - more than four percentage points higher than the previous election.

Its candidates were up against a People’s Action Party team consisting of eye doctor Lam Pin Min and three newcomers – Ms Theodora Lai, Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat, and Ms Bernadette Giam.

Ms Lai, who is adviser to Sengkang GRC’s grassroots organisations , was also present on May 24.

Speaking to reporters, Ms Lai highlighted several grassroots initiatives for Sengkang North residents.

These included $2 breakfast sets at several coffee shops and up to $250 in assistance through a new Sengkang Cares School Uniform Fund for children from lower- to middle-income households. This helps them buy school essentials such as uniforms and shoes.

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow (third from right) said the reception from Sengkang North residents was very warm. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Parents whose children have dyslexia are also supported through the grassroot organisation’s partnership with the Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS).

DAS currently has a centre at Block 257C Compassvale Road, offering specialised literacy and learning support to about 630 students each week.

Its next centre at Block 262B Compassvale Street will only be available from June 2027.

To ensure DAS can provide courses to the 50 residents currently on its waiting list for enrolment, the association had reached out to Ms Lai and managed to secure a temporary container space located at the hardcourt of Sengkang Community Club.

DAS chief executive Lee Siang told The Straits Times that the association is appreciative of Ms Lai’s efforts in securing the temporary location, which is convenient for parents and children as it is next to the transport nodes.