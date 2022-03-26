Nearly half of Singaporeans experienced online harms but did not take action: Survey

SINGAPORE - Nearly half of Singaporeans have personally experienced online harms, the bulk of whom were aged 15 to 35, a survey has found.

Online harms include being stalked online and cyber-bullied, and befriended by people who used fake identities.

But about 43 per cent of over 1,000 people polled said they did not take action against online harms because they thought that there would be no difference if they did anything.

These were among findings of an online survey conducted by Sunlight Alliance for Action (AfA), a cross-sector alliance that tackles online dangers, shared by senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies Chew Han Ei on Friday night (March 25).

Not taking action to report perpetrators, however, will further the harm caused, said speakers at the webinar on online harms experienced by young people. The panel featured representatives from academia, students, as well as the legal and technology industries.

"Bystanders play a very important role in terms of supporting people who might be experiencing online harms, especially in very public platforms such as Instagram," said communication and technology professor Lim Sun Sun from the Singapore University of Technology and Design.

"Calling out your perpetrators, the people who are stressing you (and) who are causing you harms - that actually gives the victims that sense of strength, that sense of validation that they're not alone in this world," she added.

Citing rapper Kanye West's threats to Kim Kardashian after their divorce, Prof Lim noted that it was "troubling" that many fans made comments on Instagram egging the celebrity on in cyber-bullying his ex-wife.

Encouragement and validation of harmful behaviour sets a dangerous norm for future perpetrators to continue inflicting harms on their victims, Prof Lim warned.

Reporting harmful online behaviour to technology companies will also help fine-tune algorithms on social media platforms to detect similar incidents, she said.

In his presentation of the survey, Dr Chew observed that it was also "concerning" that about 57 percent of the respondents are unaware or only slightly aware of where to seek help from.

President of SafeNUS Nisha Rai agreed, adding that many victim-survivors of sexual harassment who have consulted the student-led group based in the National University of Singapore (NUS) did not know about reporting processes and how to track down perpetrators with concealed identities.

For a start, victims should immediately try to gather evidence, or it may get deleted while they deliberate over what to do,said lawyer Simran Toor.