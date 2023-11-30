Nearly all town councils get green rating in latest management report

SINGAPORE – All 17 town councils, save one, received the top rating in the latest town council management report released on Nov 30.

Chua Chu Kang Town Council (CCKTC) was the only one with a lower rating in the latest report, which assesses town councils’ corporate governance and internal controls.

CCKTC received an amber rating as it had two instances of non-compliance with the Town Councils Act, both of which were cases of administrative oversight that have since been rectified.

In both instances, CCKTC had begun improvement works on non-common property and disbursed funds for the works without having sought the Minister for National Development’s (MND) approval, said the ministry.

The minister’s approval was sought retrospectively for both projects and was subsequently given to the town council.

As there were more than one instance of the same type of non-compliance, this was considered by MND as a medium severity observation, which resulted in the lower rating.

While the remaining 16 town councils received green ratings, four other town councils each had a low severity observation for one non-compliance with the Town Councils Financial Rules or the Town Councils Act.

The town councils were Aljunied-Hougang, East Coast, Jurong-Clementi and Marsiling-Yew Tee. The cases were first-time administrative oversight that have since been rectified, said the ministry.

These four town councils received green ratings for corporate governance as each case of non-compliance was deemed a low severity observation, and they scored 0.5 point.

Points are assigned based on severity of the observations – for instance, an observation which constitutes an offence under the Town Councils Act will be considered high severity and result in more points.

Town councils that score less than one point are given a green rating, while those that score one to less than two points get an amber rating. Two points and above results in a red rating.

The report is based on MND’s review of the town councils’ financial year 2022 audited financial statements, their auditors’ reports as well as checks on the town councils’ declarations of compliance with the Town Councils Act and Rules.

The governance report on Nov 30 covers the period from April 2022 to March 2023, and is published at the end of every year.

A separate operational report is published each June, which looks at areas such as estate cleanliness, lift performance and management of service and conservancy charges (S&CC) arrears.

MND noted that all town councils reported poorer financial positions for the financial year 2022, mainly due to cost pressures from higher water and electricity prices, lift maintenance and other maintenance works.