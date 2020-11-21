Support local

Nearly 50 brands get new mark

A retail outlet of Charles & Keith Group in Suntec City Mall on Feb 9, 2020.PHOTO: ST FILE
A new Singapore brand mark, dubbed "Made With Passion", was launched yesterday by the Government to highlight the stories behind local brands and encourage consumers to patronise them. For a start, close to 50 lifestyle brands - from fashion labels, to homeware and decor, to packaged food - have been given the mark.

