Proceeds will be donated to charities that support children, educational causes and the arts.

SINGAPORE – More than 2,000 people will be able to tap nearly $2 million in funds raised by UOB in a Chinese New Year charity drive.

The charities include The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund ( ST SPMF) and Central Singapore CDC.

Singapore enterprises can also tap the fund to support innovation efforts under the UOB-Singapore Management University Asian Enterprise Institute.

The donations, amounting to $1,868,888, were raised through a fund-raising dinner and bonsai appreciation workshop for commercial banking clients, UOB said in a statement on Feb 25 .

At a gala dinner on Feb 24 , UOB auctioned two pieces of art as part of the fund-raising drive.

Neo Group founder and chairman Neo Kah Kiat put in a winning bid of $258,888 for one piece, and LHN executive chairman Kelvin Lim bid $188,000 for the other piece.

The first one – Galloping Towards Greatness by artist Leo Liu – won the platinum award at the 2012 UOB Painting of the Year (Singapore ).

The second piece – Prosperous Harmony by artist A aron Gan – won the gold award in the established artist category at the 2015 UOB Painting of the Year (Singapore) .

On Jan 29, more than 40 clients also took part in a bonsai appreciation workshop.

After the workshop, there was also a dinner for the beneficiaries from ST SPMF, The Business Times Budding Artist Fund and Central Singapore CDC, hosted by UOB.