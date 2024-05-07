Nearly 2,000 animals, 25% of them protected species, saved from glue traps since 2014: Acres

SINGAPORE – Glue traps – which are commonly used to get rid of rats and lizards – tend to ensnare local wildlife, and a quarter of the animals rescued since 2014 are protected species, including kingfishers, bats and civets.

While the immobilising glue causes prolonged suffering and distress to the animals, fewer than one in five people here is aware of the ill effects of glue traps, a survey conducted by the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) has found.

Between 2014 and 2023, about 1,910 trapped wild animals were rescued by Acres, which noted that the number of victims could be higher after accounting for reports handled by other animal welfare organisations and vet clinics, as well as unreported cases.

Glue traps are boards or trays of varying sizes that are coated with a strong adhesive to trap pests. They are used in places such as homes, workplace compounds and industrial areas. Glue boards and cans of anti-pest glue are sold online and in hardware stores.

Of the 1,000 respondents surveyed in late 2023, 61 per cent would discard live rats caught in the glue boards. If wildlife were caught, close to half of the respondents said they would dump the animals, and only 10 per cent of the 1,000 people would alert animal welfare societies or the National Parks Board (NParks).

“Animals caught in glue traps endure agonising deaths through starvation, dehydration, and suffocation. Even those rescued face a gruelling recovery process, often succumbing to their injuries or requiring extensive medical intervention,” said Acres on May 7, making a renewed call for glue traps to be regulated here.

The glue tears off fur or feathers as the animals struggle to get free. Some may even break bones or chew through their limbs to escape.

Of the animals rescued since 2014, a quarter of them were protected species, such as kingfishers, tree shrews, owls, song birds, bats, snakes, civets and monitor lizards.