Over $2 million worth of drugs seized at Singapore’s land checkpoints; 2 men arrested

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A total of 25 bundles believed to contain controlled drugs were found in the possession of the man at Tuas Checkpoint on March 17.

SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested earlier this week at the land checkpoints for attempting to smuggle drugs into Singapore.



The two cases are not related.



In the first case, a 29-year-old Malaysian was arrested for attempted drug smuggling after he was found with about 14kg of heroin at the Tuas Checkpoint on March 17 .

In a statement on March 21 , the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said its officers had directed his motorcycle for enhanced checks and found several black bundles believed to contain controlled drugs in the rear box of the motorcycle.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were immediately alerted to the detection and conducted further checks, ICA added.

A total of 25 bundles that were believed to contain controlled drugs were found. The bundles contained about 14kg of heroin, 2.6kg of Ice and 190g of Ecstasy.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those who import or export more than 15g of diamorphine, or more than 250g of methamphetamine, may face the death penalty. Ice is another name for methamphetamine.

In a separate case on March 18, a 29-year-old Singaporea n who was a passenger in a Malaysia-registered vehicle, was arrested for attempting to smuggle about 81g of cannabis through the Woodlands Checkpoint.

ICA officers had directed the man for enhanced checks and detected a bundle that was believed to contain controlled drugs concealed along his waistline near his groin.

CNB officers were immediately alerted to the detection and conducted further checks which uncovered various drug paraphernalia in his possession.

The bundle of about 81g of cannabis was seized.

The drugs seized in both cases were worth more than $2 million in total and could feed the addiction of about 8,169 abusers for a week , the authorities added.

Investigations are ongoing.