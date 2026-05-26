Near and dear: Why one couple’s void deck wedding hit all the right spots

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Goo Kok Hwa and his bride, Ms Tina Lee, held their wedding at the void deck of a Gangsa Road Housing Board block on May 23.

SINGAPORE - In an age when destination weddings are all the rage, Mr Goo Kok Hwa and his bride, Ms Tina Lee, decided that what was most important to them was to be able to celebrate their nuptials in front of those near and dear to them.

Their decision saw some 260 people gather at the void deck of a Gangsa Road Housing Board block on May 23 for the wedding. His family has lived there since 1988 and he bought the unit next to his mother’s in January last year.

Mr Goo, a 43-year-old operations manager, said the choice of venue was the request of his mother, who felt it would be more convenient for elderly guests who may have a difficult time travelling to more formal venues such as a hotel downtown.

“She wanted the venue to be convenient for them, as some of them are in wheelchairs and some need walking sticks to get around,” Mr Goo told The Straits Times.

“Having it under our block allows their family or caretaker to just wheel them downstairs, and for the rest of them, it is just like their usual routine of gathering at the senior citizen corner.

“My mum was very happy with the arrangements. She had also asked for it to be at lunch so that everyone can go back home and rest early after the event.”

Being familiar with the environment also made it easier for the couple to plan and run the wedding with accessibility in mind. For example, elderly guests were seated near the walkway to make it easier for them to access and leave the venue.

The choice of venue was the request of Mr Goo’s mother, who felt it would be more convenient for elderly guests who may have a difficult time travelling to more formal venues such as a hotel downtown. PHOTOS: GOO KOK HWA

He added that Ms Lee, 46, had immediately agreed to the request as she felt the idea was “cool”, and also allowed her some freedom to decorate the area herself.

The costs were kept manageable as well. Renting the tentage and facilities cost about $7,500. The live band and stage set-up ran up another $3,000, while the cost of food and alcohol came in at under $80 per guest.

While it was modest, the couple’s friends, some of whom had played football with Mr Goo at the void deck when they were children, told ST that the more casual environment felt more intimate compared to more formal settings.

Ms Tina Lee had immediately agreed to the request as she felt the idea was “cool”, and also allowed her some freedom to decorate the area herself. PHOTOS: GOO KOK HWA

Ms Sheryl Lim, 27, whose TikTok video of the occasion drew nearly 260,000 views on the social media platform, said: “In a more formal setting, guests often mingle only with those seated at the same table.

“However, at the void deck, we just walked freely around the area.”

Commenters on Ms Lim’s video lauded the event for its “kampung spirit”, with some calling for more couples to embrace such weddings like in the “good old days”.

Mr Donovan Lai told ST called the experience “refreshing” as it “focused on genuine interaction and engagement throughout”.

“My mother has always said that the best celebrations are the ones where people can truly relax and connect,” added the 35-year-old recruiter.

The occasion was Ms Tey Yee Lin’s first time attending a wedding at a void deck.

“The atmosphere felt very down-to-earth, lively, and genuine,” the 37-year-old said. “At the end of the day, weddings are about sharing happiness with the people around you, especially those who watched the couple grow up.”