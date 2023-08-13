Near 3-hour disruption on Thomson-East Coast Line caused by loss of power supply: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Saturday evening’s near three-hour service disruption on the Thomson-East Coast MRT Line (TEL) was caused by a power trip on a train, said SMRT.

The train had stalled between Woodlands station and Woodlands South station towards Lentor station. Sixty passengers were evacuated from the train with the help of SMRT employees and returned safely to Woodlands station.

In a Facebook post late on Sunday morning, SMRT said: “Preliminary findings reveal that there was a momentary loss of power supply to the train-borne signalling equipment, which caused a loss of signalling functions. This led to the train’s fail-safe design to kick in to trip traction power to the rail sector from Woodlands North to Woodlands South stations.”

It added that a joint team comprising SMRT, the Land Transport Authority and the original equipment manufacturers – Alstom and Kawasaki – will investigate further to trace where the power trip on the train could have occurred.

According to SMRT, the train went into service last November and is still under warranty.

According to its initial post on its social media platforms, a train fault at about 7.30pm on Saturday evening caused trains to move more slowly from Woodlands North towards Lentor station. It advised commuters to expect an additional 20 minutes of travelling time or to take alternative modes of transport.

SMRT added that in-train and station announcements were made to inform commuters of the additional 20 minutes in train travel time along the affected stretch, and that free regular bus services and bridging bus services were available between Woodlands North and Lentor stations.

At 10.54pm, it announced that train services on the TEL had resumed at about 10.15pm, adding that free regular and bridging bus services had ceased.