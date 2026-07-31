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NEA to get new CEO from Sept 1

PHOTOS: MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Geraldine Low Jun Ya (left) succeeds Benjamin Koh, who has served as the National Environment Agency’s interim chief executive officer since June 1.

SINGAPORE – A new person will be at the helm of the National Environment Agency (NEA) from Sept 1 , with Geraldine Low Jun Ya appointed as the chief executive officer.

Low, 45, is currently the deputy secretary (development) at the Ministry of National Development (MND). She will succeed Benjamin Koh, who has served as NEA’s interim chief executive officer since June 1.

Before her current appointment, Low served as MND’s deputy secretary (planning) from 2021 to 2023.

Her public sector career also includes a stint at the Ministry of Transport from 2017 to 2021, where she oversaw land transport policies as director and later as senior director.

In addition, Low has held various leadership positions across the Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Defence.

Koh, 51, was appointed to temporarily head the statutory board after previous CEO Wong Kang Jet relinquished the role.

Wong was appointed on June 1 as second permanent secretary (home affairs) and second permanent secretary (information) at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and second permanent secretary (cybersecurity) at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Following the Sept 1 transition, Koh will continue in his role as deputy secretary (sustainability) at the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.