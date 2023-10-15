NEA to consider broader forms of packaging waste under extended producer responsibility scheme

SINGAPORE – To better manage packaging waste in Singapore, a study will be conducted to determine the feasibility of rolling out a scheme where companies are held responsible for the collection and treatment of their used packaging.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), about 60 per cent of packaging waste in 2022 was plastic packaging, while 30 per cent was paper packaging. The remaining 10 per cent was made up of other types of packaging materials, such as metal and glass.

To reduce the volume of waste sent to Semakau Landfill, NEA will be implementing the extended producer responsibility (EPR) approach for packaging waste management, starting with a beverage container return scheme on April 1, 2025.

When this kicks off, a refundable deposit of 10 cents will be added to the price of all drinks pre-packed in plastic bottles and metal cans, ranging in volume from 150ml to 3 litres.

The deposit will be refunded to consumers when the empty containers are returned at designated points.

NEA is also exploring the feasibility of extending the EPR scheme to broader types of packaging waste, such as plastic, as it makes up about a third of domestic waste disposed in Singapore.

According to tender documents seen by The Straits Times, the EPR’s goal is to create a “cost-effective, efficient and practical collection and recycling system” for packaging waste, taking into consideration the local waste management landscape.

The EPR system must also increase the collection and recycling rate of packaging waste, such as that arising from e-commerce activities by local and overseas producers.

The scheme should also incentivise producers, which include manufacturers and importers, to develop and use sustainable forms of packaging and cut the amount of packaging waste they create.

Since 2022, companies under the Mandatory Packaging Reporting (MPR) scheme must report their packaging data and their 3R (reduce, reuse, recycle) plans to NEA annually.

They include, for instance, using packaging materials made from recycled content or reducing the overall weight of packaging in their products.

The data submitted will be used in the study and help develop the EPR scheme, said NEA.

Overseas best practices will be identified and reviewed for their suitability in Singapore, including looking at emerging trends relevant to EPR take-back schemes for packaging waste.

Examples include mandating that packaging materials to be made from a minimum amount of recycled content, mandatory labelling requirements and the use of plastic credits. With such credits, companies can offset their plastic footprint by investing in plastic waste collection activities or projects to develop or improve their plastic recycling infrastructure.