NEA steps up patrols at Geylang Serai and Tekka markets in run-up to Hari Raya Puasa

SINGAPORE - The National Environment Agency (NEA) has stepped up efforts to control the crowds at Geylang Serai and Tekka markets ahead of Hari Raya Puasa.

In response to queries, the agency said on Monday (April 26) that more officers have been deployed to enforce safe distancing at the two popular markets.

The officers will stop people from entering the markets if there is crowding at particular sections, an NEA spokesman said.

Other measures include having markings on floors to remind people to keep a safe distance from one another.

Stall owners have also been reminded not to place goods outside their stalls as this could hinder safe distancing, the spokesman added.

Geylang Serai Market was one of four popular wet markets where entry restrictions were imposed during the circuit breaker last year. Patrons were allowed to visit on odd or even dates, depending on the last digit of their identity card number.

The curbs were eased in September but capacity limits remained in force.

Only 300 people are allowed to be inside Geylang Serai Market at any one point in time while the cap for Tekka Market is 200.

"Patrons should expect some waiting time to enter these popular markets," said the NEA spokesman, adding that signs indicating the expected waiting time would be put up.

When The Straits Times visited Geylang Serai Market on Monday at 11.30am, there was no crowd as most of the shops were closed.

Shop owners told ST that there were significantly fewer customers this year during the Ramadan period, blaming this on the growing popularity of online shopping and people's reluctance to wait in line.

Dried goods seller Ridwan Umar, 63, said that he had to open his stall all week, one day more than previously, to make up for poor business.

"Previously, many people had to line up in the hot sun or even rain to enter the market. It was very uncomfortable for elderly shoppers who had to stand in line for a long time.

"Hopefully the new shelter that has been put up will make the experience more pleasant and convince more people to shop here," he said, referring to the new canopy erected to shelter customers as they queue to enter the market.

Other stall owners are expecting the crowds to grow in the days to come.

Said Mr Hasrat Ali, 60, who runs a vegetable stall: "The crowd will likely grow closer to Hari Raya Puasa, this is a common trend we experience every year."

He added that the safe distancing ambassadors at the market were very proactive.

"The ambassadors will remind us to pull our masks up," he said.

At Tekka Market, stall owners told ST that they have not observed a noticeable rise in the number of patrons at the popular market.

"The crowd is only so-so, smaller than pre-Covid times and business has dropped," said Mr Zainal Ahmad, 74, who sells Malay food. "As Ramadan is approaching and (the rate of Covid infections) has slowed down, I was expecting a bigger crowd."

The food centre, however, was bustling at lunch hour.

Additional reporting by Luqmanul Hakim Ismail and Sivakami Arunachalam