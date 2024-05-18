NEA steps up enforcement against high-rise littering, investigating 29,000 cases yearly

SINGAPORE - The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on May 18 that it has been stepping up enforcement efforts to better address the issue of high-rise littering.

From 2021 to 2023, NEA investigated about 29,000 instances of feedback involving high-rise littering per year.

Over the same period, the agency also deployed yearly an average of 2,500 cameras, and conducted about 1,100 enforcement actions against people caught committing high-rise littering.

Such enforcement actions entail high-rise littering offenders being taken to court – offenders prosecuted may be issued a fine and sentenced to undergo a corrective work order.

“Littering from residential flats is a serious offence as it poses a danger to the public, dirties the environment and threatens our public hygiene,” it said, adding that firmer action needs to be taken against such acts.

Pointing to a recent high-rise littering case at Block 4 Lorong Lew Lian, NEA said it began investigating when it received reports of such issues at the block. Within a week, NEA captured one such act, and served a notice to the flat owners.

To deter high-rise littering, NEA has been placing standees displaying information on ongoing surveillance or localised statistics on offenders caught at Housing Board blocks with persistent high-rise littering feedback since 2020.