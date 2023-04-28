NEA debunks heatwave claims; highest temperature was 36.1 deg C in Woodlands on April 14

SINGAPORE - The National Environment Agency (NEA) has debunked claims circulating via text messages that Singapore is about to face a severe heatwave.

In a Facebook post on Friday evening, NEA cited a text message being circulated that said the Republic might soon experience a heatwave between 40 and 50 deg C.

“It is unlikely for the temperature in Singapore to reach a high of 40 deg C in the coming weeks,” the weatherman said.

The NEA added that despite the warm weather in recent weeks, the temperatures were not considered to be record-breaking.

The country recorded its hottest day of the year on April 14 with temperatures reaching 36.1 deg C in Woodlands, NEA added.

This is lower than that current highest temperature recorded, on April 17, 1983, when the mercury hit 37 deg C.

The month of April has been generally warm, with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 34 deg C on most days. There have been eight days where temperatures of 35 deg C or higher were recorded.

Singapore is currently in the inter-monsoon period, which started in April and will end in May. During this period, warmer temperatures and thundery showers in the afternoon are expected.

With inter-monsoon conditions expected to continue in the coming weeks, daily temperatures should range between 34 and 35 deg C on most afternoons, and may reach around 36 deg C on days that are less cloudy, said NEA.