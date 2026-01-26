NEA ‘closely’ monitoring haze situation after noticeable burning smell

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NEA had earlier said it had detected “a hot spot and smoke plume in Johor" near Singapore.

SINGAPORE - The National Environment Agency (NEA) said it is “closely” monitoring the haze situation after a burning smell became noticeable in some parts of the Republic on the evening of Jan 26.

In a Facebook post at about 10.30pm , the agency said that hot spots continued to be observed in Malaysia to the north of Singapore, due to vegetation fires. NEA had earlier said it had detected “a hot spot and smoke plume in Johor that is near to Singapore”.

NEA noted in its post on Jan 26 that with the prevailing winds blowing from the north or north-east, some smoke haze could be transported to the Republic.

However, it said that while a burning smell may be noticeable, this need not mean that there is a significant change to air quality readings.

It added that as at 10pm, the 24-hr Pollutant Standards Index ranged from 43-56, which means that it was in the Good to Moderate range.

The PM2.5 levels for the central part of Singapore were “normal” with a reading of 56 at around 11pm, while the readings in eastern Singapore showed 55, according to NEA’s website.

Air quality is deemed “normal” if the PM2.5 reading is in the zero to 55 range, while a PM2.5 level of between 151 and 250 indicates a “high” level of such particles in the air.

Still, some Facebook users commenting on NEA’s post lamented the poor air quality and smell. One of them who said she was living in the eastern part of Singapore complained that the smell was causing her a headache.

On Jan 24, the air quality in the eastern part of Singapore crept into the unhealthy range, with PM2.5 levels showing a reading of 162 at about 4.45pm.

The public can check for the latest air quality updates on the myENV mobile app.