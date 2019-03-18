NEA appoints new chairman Lee Chuan Seng to succeed Liak Teng Lit

SINGAPORE - The National Environment Agency (NEA) has announced the appointment of Mr Lee Chuan Seng as chairman of its board of directors with effect from April 1.

He will replace Mr Liak Teng Lit, who helmed the board for the past four years.

As chairman, Mr Liak ensured that the agency's work contributed to achieving the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources' mission of ensuring a clean and sustainable Singapore.

He was instrumental in the Keep Singapore Clean movement, promoting the message of individual and collective ownership of the environment.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources Albert Chua said: "We extend our deepest appreciation to Teng Lit for his leadership and valuable contributions to NEA. We have benefited from his insights and perspectives, and are inspired by his ideas and vision to achieve a liveable and sustainable Singapore."

Mr Lee was the founding president of the Singapore Green Building Council and chairs a number of industry committees including the BCA Green Mark Advisory Committee, which helps to shape the direction of Singapore's green building rating system.

Mr Ravinder Singh, president of Singapore Technologies Engineering, will take over from Mr Lee as deputy chairman of the NEA's board.

New additions to the board are Mr Lim Eng Hwee, chief executive officer of the Urban Redevelopment Authority, and Mr Phuah Kok Keong, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

They will be joining returning members Ms Jackie Chew, chief risk officer of Prudential Assurance Company, Mr Bernard Choo, editor of Shin Min Daily News, and Mr Quek Suan Kiat, former vice-chairman of Barclays Bank.