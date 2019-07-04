NDP to end on a youthful note

National Day Parade performers, including children, singing and dancing to this year's finale segment theme song, Our Singapore, in a preview yesterday at the Victoria Theatre. Artists, including Jacintha Abisheganaden and Rahimah Rahim, will lead the chorus on Aug 9 at the Padang. The show segment will feature over 2,700 performers from schools, associations and institutions, of whom 85 per cent are aged 35 and younger - making it the largest proportion of young people taking part in the segment in the last decade.

