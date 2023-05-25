NDP song and logo reflect hopeful look towards future for Singapore following Covid-19

SINGAPORE – Uptempo and easy to get into – the National Day Parade 2023 theme song was made to reflect the emergence of Singapore from the Covid-19 pandemic, said one of its writers.

Titled Shine Your Light, the song featuring singers from several genres is composed by Don Richmond, 47, who also wrote the music and lyrics for NDP 2022’s theme song Stronger Together.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Richmond, 47, said he felt 2022 was the close of a chapter for Singaporeans and the intention behind the new song was to start off the new chapter with something more vibrant.

He said: “It’s important to have a song that is feel-good, catchy, infectious and puts a smile all on all Singaporeans. So the way we do this this year is by having a big group of musicians and the best singers that we can find shine their personal light.”

Shine Your Light is co-written by Richmond and rapper Shigga Shay, 31, who is also lending his vocals to an NDP theme song for the first time.