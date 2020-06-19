NDP Singapore Together Packs to include works by special needs artists

SINGAPORE - A work of art created by a pair of seven-year-old twin brothers will be included in this year's National Day Singapore Together Pack.

Their piece and 19 others have been reproduced as "Our Heart for Singapore" cards, for Singaporeans to write words of thanks, hopes and aspirations on them.

The work titled Eat, Play, Repeat features imagery of things Qays Naushad Hambril and Rizq Nawfal Hambril love doing together, like eating chicken rice and playing with building blocks.

Rizq is a cerebral palsy patient with minimal verbal ability.

Their mother, Ms Nur Hidayah Shahrudin, 33, said: "Rizq would often help Qayz clean up the Lego blocks and Qayz would ask Rizq what he would like to do, so the artwork is a symbol of their bond."

The boys were invited by staff from Superhero Me, a non-profit inclusive arts group that works with different social service agencies.

The twins have been attending the group's workshops since 2017. Their parents wanted them to socialise with children of different abilities.

Qays, a pupil from Fuhua Primary School, is overjoyed that their piece was picked. "I feel excited and happy at the same time," he said.

His brother attends the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS) School.

Related Story Fun facts about NDP funpacks over the years

Pieces by artists with disabilities from seven different social service agencies will be included in this year's pack, along with a face mask, thermometer and hand sanitiser.

It is part of a collaboration between the National Day Parade committee and SG Enable, a government-established agency which provides services for the disabled.

In total, 20 works of art will be included in the Singapore Together Packs - 10 by artists with disabilities and the rest by Primary 5 pupils.

For the brothers, their work allows them to express themselves as "same same but different", as twins with different personalities but united by common interests.



Twin brothers Rizq Nawfal Hambril (second from left) and Qays Naushad Hambril with their parents. PHOTO: NDP 2020 EXCO



Mr Adam Ho, spokesman for SG Enable, said the collaboration is an opportunity to present stories of the artists' abilities, dreams and hopes, and their love for Singapore.

It also brings attention to the i'mable initiative, which highlights and celebrates the abilities of persons with special needs.

Related Story NDP 2020: No kite and drone flying over most of Singapore on selected days

"With the artworks used as designs for the Singapore Together Pack, it gives the public a chance to see from the unique perspective of each individual artist with disability and realise that what they love about Singapore and their hopes for the nation are similar as the rest of us.

He added that the hope is that people in Singapore will "take positive action for persons with disabilities and ultimately join SG Enable as we work towards our vision of an inclusive society and enabled lives".