NDP preview attendees advised to arrive early amid road closures and security checks

SINGAPORE - With large crowds expected to gather at the Padang for the second preview of the National Day Parade (NDP) on Saturday, the police have issued advisories on security and traffic arrangements.

In a media statement on Thursday, they urged those attending the NDP preview to arrive early, to allow ample time for security checks on people and belongings.

Attendees should minimise the personal belongings they are taking into the venue to facilitate faster security clearance.

The police also reminded attendees that they should not bring prohibited items such as toy guns that look like real guns, walking sticks with daggers, and any sharp items that can be used as a weapon. Any container with a capacity of 100ml and above containing liquid, aerosol or gel will be subjected to additional checks.

Canned drinks are also disallowed, but each ticket holder will receive an NDP pack that includes water and light snacks.

To prevent overcrowding, police officers and auxiliary police officers will be regulating the flow of people at areas in Marina Bay such as the Esplanade waterfront, One Fullerton waterfront, Merlion Park, The Promontory and Marina Bay Sands waterfront.

The public are advised to follow the instructions of the marshals and police officers on duty.

Those intending to visit Marina Bay can check out the Crowd@MarinaBay map at https://go.gov.sg/crowd-at-marina-bay to see areas that may be closed and real-time crowd levels at the various fireworks viewing spots.

The map – which can be accessed via mobile devices and computers from 1.30pm to 10pm on Saturday – will also show available walking paths around Marina Bay to help the public navigate and avoid crowded areas.

Some entrances and exits of MRT stations around Marina Bay will be closed to regulate crowd flow. In the event of overcrowding, trains may bypass affected stations like Bayfront MRT station to divert people away from these crowded areas.

Several roads and lanes will also be closed during certain periods. During the closures, only authorised vehicles and police and emergency vehicles will be allowed access.

Auxiliary police officers and marshals from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.