NDP favourite Home vinyl record signed by Kit Chan sells out within minutes

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Only 61 sets of the Home vinyl record, each signed by Kit Chan, were available.

SINGAPORE – The beloved National Day song Home which was produced into a vinyl record and signed by Kit Chan has sold out.

In an Instagram post by independent local record-cutting studio ART/ST Records at 12.08pm on Aug 9, the company said that all 61 signed copies of the Home vinyl were sold out.

“When we first started working on this project, we dreamed about the moment this music would finally find its home with you. But seeing this release sell out in just minutes? We are completely at a loss for words,” the post said.

The Straits Times reported earlier that orders would start at noon on Aug 9 via www.art-st.sg

Many fans aired their frustrations on the Instagram post about the item being sold out so quickly.

Some said they did not see any link to place their order, even though they were at the website just before noon.

Others said there was an error message on the website before another message said the record was sold out.

A few commenters said ART/ST had released the link for early access in their Instagram channel. “There was an early access link 5min before on their IG channel (if you are true followers you’d follow them and already knew this, they were transparent about this),” one commenter said.

Some responded that this early access was not made clear publicly.

In a separate Instagram post by ART/ST, the company said it understands that many were disappointed at missing out on the sale.

It urged the public to be patient and respectful, adding that while it welcomed constructive feedback, it would not tolerate abusive messages.

The post added that the company is looking into options on making more copies of the vinyl.

The Straits Times has contacted ART/ST for more information .

The vinyl record features the English version of Home, the beloved National Day Parade (NDP) theme song of 1998 and 2004, and an instrumental version.

Each set costs $198 and features a custom-cut record shaped like the island of Singapore.

It also includes a handmade ceramic HDB flat topper, created by local ceramic collective The Potters’ Guilt, inspired by Singapore’s 1930s public housing built by the Singapore Improvement Trust.

ART/ST said in its Instagram post that orders would start being fulfilled from September. Buyers will receive an e-mail when their vinyl record is ready.