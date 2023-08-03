NDP attendees advised to arrive early amid road closures and enhanced security

SINGAPORE - The police have urged all National Day Parade (NDP) attendees to arrive early at the Padang on Aug 9 to allow ample time for security checks.

To speed up security clearance, they should also minimise the personal belongings they are taking into the venue, the police said in a statement on Thursday.

Any container with a capacity of 100ml and above containing liquid, aerosol or gel will be subjected to additional checks. Canned drinks and canned items will not be allowed into the venue, but each ticket holder will receive an NDP pack that includes water and light snacks.

The police also reminded attendees that they should not bring prohibited items such as toy guns that resemble real guns, walking sticks with daggers, and any sharp item that can be used as a weapon.

Over 2,000 police officers from various divisions will be deployed to provide land and sea security at the Padang and its vicinity.

To prevent overcrowding, police officers and auxiliary police officers will be regulating the flow of crowd at areas in the Marina Bay such as the Esplanade Waterfront, One Fullerton Waterfront, Merlion Park, The Promontory and Marina Bay Sands Waterfront.

Those intending to visit Marina Bay should check out the Crowd@MarinaBay map on https://go.gov.sg/crowd-at-marina-bay, which is available from 1.30pm to 10pm on Aug 9.

The map will show real-time crowd levels, areas which may be closed at the various fireworks viewing spots, and the available surface and underground walking paths around Marina Bay.

The map will also be displayed on TV screens at selected MRT stations.

The public can also look out for LED-backed signage, which will be deployed along the Singapore River to direct commuters towards Clarke Quay MRT, and at War Memorial Park to guide people towards City Hall or Esplanade MRT.

To regulate crowd flow, certain entrances and exits of MRT stations around Marina Bay will be closed. In the event of any overcrowding, trains may bypass affected stations such as Bayfront MRT station.

Several roads and lanes will also be closed during certain periods.

Coleman Lane, between Coleman Street and lamp post 3F, will be converted to a two-way road on Aug 9, from 1pm to 3pm and 6.30pm to 8.00pm.

Traffic delays are expected along Beach Road, Bras Basah Road, Collyer Quay, Guillemard Road, Hill Street, Mountbatten Road, North Bridge Road, Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, Republic Boulevard, Temasek Avenue, Temasek Boulevard and Victoria Street.