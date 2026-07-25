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NDP 2026: Who are the 7 Singapore mascots at the show?

The mascots of NDP 2026 posing for a picture, during the unveiling of the overall concept and key highlights of the NDP Show segment, at D'Marquee at Downtown East on July 2.

SINGAPORE – Seven local mascots will join more than 2,600 performers at the National Stadium for the 2026 National Day Parade (NDP), adding a burst of colour and energy to the show.

The mascots – each representing a cause – are Becky Bunny, Sharity, August, Captain Green, Nila, BRAVE and Singa.

Who are they and what do they stand for?

August

Born on Aug 9, 2009, August has a strong love for Singapore and dons a red T-shirt that says “I heart SG”. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

With his beady eyes and a rounded, fish-like body, the NDP mascot is a male Merlion that is a redesign of an older version of the character.

Born on Aug 9, 2009, he has a strong love for Singapore and dons a red T-shirt that says “I heart SG”.

Redesigned by full-time national serviceman Corporal (NS) Royston Lim, August’s makeover includes heart-shaped scales and a pair of rounded arms to make him appear more approachable.

A proud Singaporean, August likes to eat local dishes like laksa and briyani, and jams to local NDP songs with a lo-fi twist. In his free time, the history buff visits historical spots of Singapore.

Becky Bunny

With a bright orange-yellow dress and pink bucket hat, Becky Bunny is the spunky, adventurous mascot for Families for Life, a council to celebrate families and strengthen family bonds. It was formerly known as the National Family Council.

She embodies values such as love, care and concern, commitment and respect, bringing them to life in a relatable way.

Introduced in 2021, Becky Bunny puts a friendly, accessible face to these values, showing children how they can be practised in everyday family life, said a Ministry of Social and Family Development spokesperson.

Besides enjoying singing along to family tunes, she also collects stickers and eats all kinds of kueh.

BRAVE

A turquoise ball of optimism, BRAVE is the official mascot of Beyond the Label – a nationwide movement led by NCSS & TOUCH Community Services to address stigma faced by persons with mental health conditions.

Introduced in 2022, BRAVE often shares tips on coping and de-stressing while reminding people that it is okay to take a break and look after their mental well-being.

His self-care routine includes taking a break from screens, capturing thoughts and feelings to wind down and fuelling up with a delicious smoothie.

BRAVE also captured the attention of spectators at the first NDP 2026 rehearsal on July 4 for enthusiastically dancing to the beat as well as bouncing up and down with relentless stamina – at least one video posted on social media platform TikTok chalked up 40,000 likes.

(From left) August, Sharity, Singa, Nila and Captain Green at the NDP 2024 Show. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Captain Green

This cheerful and eco-conscious frog is the face of Singapore’s Clean & Green campaign.

A character from the National Environment Agency, the amphibian represents the agency’s commitment to environmental sustainability and public health.

The “greenfluencer” jumps at every chance to inspire Singaporeans to care for and protect the environment by adopting a clean, green and sustainable lifestyle.

For example, he likes to recycle, avoids using disposables and cleans the table after eating.

Captain Green was unveiled in 1990 during Singapore’s first “Clean & Green Week” campaign. In 1997, he was bestowed the title “Defender of the Environment” to better connect with younger audiences.

His heart-shaped belly is said to represent his great love for the environment.

Nila

Sport Singapore’s lion mascot Nila (right) dancing with NDP mascot August and sport champions who are staff from ActiveSG. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Named after Sang Nila Utama, Nila is Sport Singapore’s lion mascot, promoting engaging in sports.

First unveiled as the face of the inaugural Singapore National Games in 2012, Nila also became the official mascot of the 28th SEA Games and the 8th ASEAN Para Games in 2015.

His fiery red mane symbolises a burning passion for sports, while his heart-shaped face represents friendship, where bonds are created through competition and the love of the game. He also advocates being courageous.

He is always decked in his signature tracksuit or his blue sporting attire, depending on the occasion.

One of the most notable campaigns around Nila was Make-A-Nila, which invited members of the public to sew and decorate plush mascots for the 28th SEA Games athletes. A total of 4,739 – exceeding the target of 4,500 – personalised plush toys of Nila were made.

Sharity

Sharity elephant, introduced in 1984 on Children’s Day, is the face of the Community Chest. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

Sharity elephant is the face of the Community Chest – the National Council of Social Service’s philanthropic arm that supports social service programmes for the less fortunate.

The pink mammal with a tuft of orange hair in blue dungarees is a cheerful, optimistic and cuddly elephant who believes in being his own superhero.

Introduced in 1984 on Children’s Day, Sharity’s name is derived from the words “share” and “charity” – values he seeks to inculcate in children.

The choice of an elephant reflects these values, as elephants are known to live in communities and support one another.

For many Singaporeans, Sharity is a nostalgic figure from their school days, often spotted on donation envelopes and reminding everyone to lend a helping trunk. After a period of inactivity from 2008, the character was revived in 2016.

Sharity is known for sharing with his friends – even his favourite treat, peanut ice kacang.

Singa

One of the most iconic mascots, Singa – which means lion in Malay – is a stout golden lion created to promote kindness, courtesy and considerate behaviour among Singaporeans.

Launched in 1982 as the face of the National Courtesy Campaign (NCC), the lion was chosen as a friendly, approachable figure that could transcend racial boundaries and represent the “Lion City”.

The character quickly captured public affection, with fans – including children – flooding the NCC hotline asking to speak to him.

Singa then became the official mascot for the Singapore Kindness Movement when NCC was incorporated into the movement in 2001.

In 2013, Singa “resigned” as part of a campaign designed to spark national reflection on kindness. He returned a year later as Singa the Kindness Lion, rebranded from his earlier identity as the Courtesy Lion. The updated persona features a yellow gerbera – symbolising appreciation – replacing the original heart emblem on his shirt.