NDP 2026: Six bus services to skip some stops in June, July due to rehearsals
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- Six bus services—10, 11, 14, 16, 70/70M, and 196—will skip certain stops along Nicoll Highway, Stadium Boulevard, Stadium Crescent, and Stadium Walk on June 27 and July 4 due to National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsals involving road closures.
- On July 4, from 7pm to 10pm, services 10, 14, 16, 70/70M, and 196 will bypass stops along Nicoll Highway, while bus service 11 will skip stops along Stadium Boulevard, Stadium Crescent, and Stadium Walk on both June 27 and July 4 from 5pm to 11pm.
- SBS Transit has advised commuters to plan ahead and use the MRT for affected areas during these times. The NDP will return to the National Stadium on Aug 9 after a 10-year hiatus.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Six bus services with routes in the city will be diverted on June 27 and July 4 due to road closures on those days for National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsals.
Services 10, 11, 14, 16, 70/70M and 196 will skip bus stops in Nicoll Highway, Stadium Boulevard, Stadium Crescent and Stadium Walk, said SBS Transit in a statement on June 26.
Affected bus stops include those near Suntec City, Nicoll Highway MRT station, the National Stadium, Kallang Squash Centre, Stadium MRT station and the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Services 10, 14, 16, 70/70M and 196 will bypass stops along Nicoll Highway on July 4 from 7pm to 10pm.
Meanwhile, bus service 11 will skip stops along Stadium Boulevard, Stadium Crescent and Stadium Walk on June 27 and July 4, from 5pm to 11pm.
SBS Transit advised commuters to plan their journeys early and take the train if they need to get to the affected areas on those dates.
The NDP on Aug 9 will be held at the National Stadium, marking its return to the venue after 10 years.