NDP 2026: Six bus services to skip some stops in June, July due to rehearsals

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Some bus routes will skip stops on June 27 and July 4 for NDP rehearsals.

SINGAPORE – Six bus services with routes in the city will be diverted on June 27 and July 4 due to road closures on those days for National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsals.

Services 10, 11, 14, 16, 70/70M and 196 will skip bus stops in Nicoll Highway, Stadium Boulevard, Stadium Crescent and Stadium Walk, said SBS Transit in a statement on June 26.

Affected bus stops include those near Suntec City, Nicoll Highway MRT station, the National Stadium, Kallang Squash Centre, Stadium MRT station and the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Services 10, 14, 16, 70/70M and 196 will bypass stops along Nicoll Highway on July 4 from 7pm to 10pm.

Meanwhile, bus service 11 will skip stops along Stadium Boulevard, Stadium Crescent and Stadium Walk on June 27 and July 4, from 5pm to 11pm.

SBS Transit advised commuters to plan their journeys early and take the train if they need to get to the affected areas on those dates.

The NDP on Aug 9 will be held at the National Stadium, marking its return to the venue after 10 years.