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NDP 2026: Six bus services to skip some stops in July for National Education shows, preview

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Some bus routes will skip stops on July 11, 18 and 25 for the NDP National Education shows and Preview 1.

Some bus routes will skip stops on July 11, 18 and 25 for the NDP National Education shows and Preview 1.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Elise Wong

  • Six bus services will be diverted on three Saturdays in July due to the National Day Parade's National Education and Preview 1 shows.
  • Affected routes include services 10, 11, 14, 16, 70/70M, and 196 near key locations like the National Stadium and Suntec City.
  • Commuters are advised to plan ahead and consider taking the train, as the NDP returns to the National Stadium on August 9 after 10 years.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Six bus services with routes in the city will be diverted on the last three Saturdays in July for the National Day Parade’s (NDP) National Education and Preview 1 shows.

On July 11, 18 and 25, services 10, 11, 14, 16, 70/70M and 196 will skip some bus stops in Nicoll Highway, Stadium Boulevard, Stadium Crescent and Stadium Walk, said the Land Transport Authority in a statement.

Affected bus stops include those near Suntec City, the National Stadium and the Singapore Indoor Stadium, across the three consecutive Saturdays.

Bus service 11 will bypass stops along Stadium Boulevard, Stadium Crescent and Stadium Walk from 5pm to 11pm.

Additionally, services 10, 14, 16, 70/70M and 196 will skip stops along Nicoll Highway from 2pm to 11pm.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys and take the train if they need to get to the affected areas on those dates.

The NDP on Aug 9 will be held at the National Stadium, marking its return to the venue after 10 years.

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NDP 2026: For state flag’s first flight over Kallang Basin, precision is key
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.