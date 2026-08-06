Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Members of the public are advised to follow the instructions of marshals and on-duty police officers.

SINGAPORE – Those attending the National Day Parade at the National Stadium on Aug 9 should arrive early amid road closures and enhanced security.

NDP celebrations will also extend to areas around the Kallang Basin.

Spectators are advised to limit the number of personal belongings they bring with them, to facilitate security clearance , said the police in a statement on Aug 6 . Each ticket holder will get an NDP Pack , which includes items such as water and light snacks, they noted.

Any container with a capacity of 100ml or larger containing liquid, aerosol or gel will be subject to additional checks, while canned items, including canned drinks, will not be permitted into the venue.

The police added that action will be taken against anyone who attempts to bring in prohibited items such as firearms, fireworks, knuckle dusters and handcuffs .

The area around the National Stadium has also been designated a special event area, with a special zone demarcated within it where enhanced security checks will be conducted, the police said earlier on Aug 1 .

As part of security checks prior to entering the National Stadium, those wearing masks or face coverings will be required to remove them temporarily, said the police.

People who are uncomfortable with removing their masks or face coverings in public may request to do so in a private room, added the police.

To prevent overcrowding, police officers and other uniformed personnel will help to regulate crowd flow and the number of people entering areas around the National Stadium, such as Stadium Riverside Walk, Tanjong Rhu and Republic Avenue promenade .

These areas will be closed for the public’s safety when crowd levels there reach safety thresholds.

Members of the public are advised to follow the instructions of marshals and on-duty police officers.

People who want to visit areas around the National Stadium should check the crowd map at https://go.gov.sg/crowd-at-national-stadium to view real-time crowd levels as some areas may be closed due to crowd build-up.

The Crowd@NationalStadium map will available online on National Day from 5pm to 10.30pm .

In addition, MRT stations such as Stadium, Tanjong Rhu and Nicoll Highway are expected to be very crowded, the police said.

The public is advised to use alternative nearby MRT stations such as Kallang and Mountbatten to avoid the crowds, the police added.

Should there be overcrowding, trains may temporarily bypass affected stations as a precaution.

In addition, the footways along Merdeka Bridge and Tanjong Rhu Bridge are only for transit, the police said, adding that pedestrians will not be allowed to stop and gather at these areas.

Members of the public are also strongly advised not to cycle in the vicinity of the National Stadium as the area is expected to be congested.

With large crowds expected in the area, the public should be vigilant and safeguard their belongings at all times.

Traffic arrangements

To facilitate the event, selected roads and lanes in the Kallang Basin will be closed to vehicular traffic on Aug 9, in two phases.

The first phase will see most roads in the vicinity of the National Stadium and Kallang Basin closed from 7am, while the second will see Tanjong Rhu Place and Tanjong Rhu View closed from 3pm. All roads will reopen at 11pm.

During the closure, access will be granted only to authorised vehicles and emergency vehicles. Uniformed officers will be stationed at affected junctions to help regulate vehicular traffic.

Traffic delays are expected along Guillemard Road, Sims Way, Nicoll Highway, Mountbatten Road, Tanjong Rhu Road and Stadium Boulevard .

Parking at peripheral roads and stopping of vehicles along Nicoll Highway (Merdeka Bridge), ECP (Benjamin Sheares Bridge) and Tanjong Rhu to watch the fireworks are strictly prohibited, said the police, adding that enforcement will be taken against errant motorists.

Members of the public headed to the area are strongly advised to use public transport, while vehicles that cause obstruction or are parked illegally will be towed, the police added.

After the parade ends, dispersal is likely to be gradual due to the large crowds expected around the National Stadium, said the police. Members of the public are advised to be patient and to follow the directions of marshals and the police.

For further inquires, the public can contact the NDP organiser on 1800-637-2026.