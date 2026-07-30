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NDP 2026 Preview 2: Check online crowd map before going to areas near National Stadium on Aug 1

Large crowds are expected at the National Stadium and the surrounding areas for the National Day Preview 2 on Aug 1.

SINGAPORE – Those going to areas around the National Stadium on Aug 1 and 9 should check an online map on real-time crowd levels first, as large crowds are expected due to the National Day Preview 2 and actual parade.



The Crowd@NationalStadium, or https://go.gov.sg/crowd-at-national-stadium, is available from 5pm to 10.30pm on both days, the police said in a media release on July 30.

Police officers, SAF personnel and auxiliary police officers will be regulating the crowd flow along areas such as Stadium Riverside Walk, Tanjong Rhu and Republic Avenue promenade during the preview on Aug 1.

Such areas will be closed to ensure public safety if crowd levels there reach safety thresholds.

The Stadium, Tanjong Rhu and Nicoll Highway MRT stations are expected to be very crowded, with the public encouraged to use other nearby stations, such as Kallang and Mountbatten.

Trains may temporarily bypass stations if they are too crowded, the police said.

Additionally, the public will not be allowed to stop and congregate at footways on Merdeka Bridge and Tanjong Rhu Bridge.

“Members of the public are strongly advised not to cycle in the vicinity of the National Stadium, as the area is expected to be congested,” the police said. “Cycling under such conditions poses a high risk of collision, which may result in injury to oneself and others.”

Areas in red are subject to closure should crowd levels reach safety thresholds. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Traffic arrangements

Roads within the area bound by the National Stadium, Singapore Indoor Stadium, Leisure Park Kallang, Jalan Benaan Kapal, Kallang Field, Decathlon Kallang, Kallang Tennis Centre and Home of Athletics will be closed from 7am to 11pm on Aug 1 in view of the National Day Preview 2.

Tanjong Rhu Place and Tanjong Rhu View will also be closed to traffic from 3pm to 11pm on Aug 1.

During periods of road closure, access will be restricted to authorised vehicles and emergency vehicles. Uniformed officers will be deployed at affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

Traffic delays are also to be expected along Guillemard Road, Sims Way, Nicoll Highway, Mountbatten Road, Tanjong Rhu Road and Stadium Boulevard.

Selected roads and lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic at certain timings on Aug 1. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Parking at peripheral roads and stopping of vehicles on Nicoll Highway (Merdeka Bridge), ECP (Benjamin Sheares Bridge) and Tanjong Rhu to watch the fireworks are prohibited. Vehicles parked illegally will be towed, the police said.

Security checks

Those attending the preview on Aug 1 should arrive early due to security checks and road closures, they added.

Attendees should minimise the number of personal belongings to be brought into the venue to facilitate security clearance.

Containers with a capacity above 100ml and containing liquid, aerosol or gel will be subjected to additional checks, while canned items – such as canned drinks – will not be allowed.

Instead, each ticket holder will receive an NDP Pack including items such as water and light snacks, the police said.

Post-event dispersal

The public should be patient and follow directions of those on duty to facilitate crowd dispersal, which is expected to be gradual after the celebrations due to large crowds, the police said.

For further inquiries, contact the NDP organisers at 1800-637-2026.