NDP 2026: Over 2,000 beneficiaries to attend previews, main event at National Stadium

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Innyria Gangataram (second from right), who uses a wheelchair, was at the National Stadium on July 18 for the National Education preview.

SINGAPORE – More than 2,000 beneficiaries, including the elderly and persons with disabilities, are slated to attend the 2026 National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsals and the main event on Aug 9, with an army of young volunteers helping to look after them.

Innyria Gangataram, who uses a wheelchair, was at the National Stadium on July 18 for the National Education (NE) preview, a full-dress rehearsal of this year’s parade.

The 77-year-old was elated to experience her first National Day parade.

“It was my first time attending the parade and also going to the National Stadium. It was so nice seeing all the children perform,” she said.

The Republic will celebrate its 61st year of independence at the National Stadium, with volunteers like Komal Bhandari keeping a close watch on the spectators.

The 20-year-old , who received her Singapore citizenship in July, was among those who helped the beneficiaries to get to their assigned sectors at the NE preview and keep an eye out for them.

The Nanyang Technological University student, who has volunteered at various events for the past three years, said: “Volunteering has been such a meaningful experience and I see it as a way to contribute to the community.

“Being at the parade for the first time was so exciting.”

The NDP 2026 outreach and engagement committee partnered with the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre and National Council of Social Service to invite beneficiaries from over 50 organisations, including social service agencies and community organisations.

The beneficiaries are slated to visit the National Stadium for six NDP shows, including rehearsals.

Colonel (NS) Chow Cheok Kai, chairman of the outreach committee for 2026, said: “Reaching out to beneficiaries has always been an important part of the National Day Parade, but this year we are able to do so again on a larger scale.”

Chow said that the National Stadium offers much better accessibility and infrastructure compared with the Padang, where the NDP main event was held the last three years.

NDP 2022 was held at the Marina Bay floating platform.

“This (National Stadium) enables us to safely and comfortably welcome more beneficiaries, including seniors and persons with mobility needs, who may previously have found it difficult to attend (the parade),” he added.

Chow said that 200 Youth Corp volunteers were enlisted to help the beneficiaries locate their seats.

The outreach committee has also been working to give more people opportunities to catch the parade.

Chow said they reached out to over 200 schools so that Primary 5 pupils can catch the previews. Of these, 93 schools managed to find an available time slot over the four weeks that the previews are being held.

The committee has also been coordinating with nursing homes to bring the celebrations to more than 10,000 beneficiaries in 40 homes.

Volunteers like Komal Bhandari helped to keep a close watch on beneficiaries attending the previews and actual National Day Parade at the National Stadium. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Each participating home will receive a Grant-A-Wish item worth up to $1,000, meals for residents and a National Day cake.

Chow said every beneficiary attending NDP and the preview shows should leave knowing that they are an important part of the Singapore story and that National Day is a celebration for everyone.

“More importantly, we hope these outreach efforts remind all Singaporeans that nation-building goes beyond a single day or event.

“It is about looking out for one another, strengthening our community bonds and ensuring no one is left behind,” he added.