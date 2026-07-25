NDP 2026: Meet the performers bringing the parade mascots to life

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SINGAPORE – The 2026 National Day Parade (NDP) mascot performers were given one brief: to bring as much energy as possible to hype up the crowd.

They took that to heart, poured their unrelenting energy into trendy dance moves or simply bounced in sync with the music.

This has not gone unnoticed as videos of these mascots performing on stage for the National Education shows with their all have gone viral on social media — at least one video posted on social media platform TikTok chalked up 41,000 likes.

LCP He Mingzhe, who is the performer for BRAVE — a turquoise ball of optimism that is the official mascot of Beyond the Label – said that it was heartwarming that the audience appreciated their performances.

Beyond the Label is a nationwide movement led by NCSS & TOUCH Community Services to address stigma faced by persons with mental health conditions.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to blow up on TikTok… I think it’s very motivating for us to continue to put in our best effort,” the 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) said, adding that the performers could hear the audience and also feed off their energy.

While the costume is lightweight, He said he initially found it difficult to walk quickly in it.

The performers were all encouraged to bring as much energy as they could into their performances. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

For LCP Soh Jie Feng, who is the person behind NDP mascot August, the experience is a way to push his boundaries as he is usually more reserved.

“(My family and friends) were very shocked that the one behind the costume is me because usually I’m quite quiet, but (on the stage) they saw me pulling out some crazy dance moves,” said the 19-year-old NSF.

Soh added that being in the mascot and unrecognisable in front of the audience, he could go all out and give his best performance.

“Even though it might seem very small to put in my best effort for the small dance segment that we have but I feel that it really contributes to the show,” he added.

The performers were all encouraged to bring as much energy as they could into their performances, said LCP Javan Ng Jie Ren, who is the performer behind the iconic orange dragon playground.

“Given that the theme for this year’s NDP is ‘Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!’, that’s the mindset that the three of us and the rest of the mascots really wanted to bring into the parade this year,” said the 19-year-old who is also NSF.

Showcasing Singapore’s causes and campaigns over the years, the mascots will join more than 2,600 performers and 36 artists at the National Stadium for the NDP 2026. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

The first-time performers added that they could freestyle their dance moves in the last act where the show wraps up.

Showcasing Singapore’s causes and campaigns over the years, the mascots will join more than 2,600 performers and 36 artists at the National Stadium for the NDP 2026. The other local mascots are Becky Bunny, Sharity, Captain Green, Nila and Singa.

To ensure that the mascots carry out their performances smoothly, there are mascot guides to escort them to their positions in time safely while keeping their well-being in check.

The mascot overall in-charge 2LT Philip Tham Hsien Hui, 24, said they schedule regular water breaks to keep performers hydrated, limit how long they stay in costume as it can get warm and keep them away from pyrotechnics and the edge of the stage for safety.

To prevent an instance of a mascot being deflated again, Tham said that they have implemented new measures such as the guides carrying spare batteries with them.