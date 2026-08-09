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SINGAPORE – As the Kallang Wave rippled across the National Stadium, some 42,000 people buzzed with excitement as they waited for Singapore’s 61st birthday celebrations to begin.

It was the first time in a decade that the National Day Parade was held at the venue, and even the searing afternoon heat could not keep the crowd’s energy levels down.

Crowds also gathered around the stadium and the Kallang Basin, some “chope”-ing seats to get a good view of the fireworks, while others met and took pictures with NDP mascots.

The festivities kicked off at 6pm, with three new faces – Hafidz Rahman, Udaya Soundari and Xixi Lim – joining NDP mainstays Joakim Gomez and Gurmit Singh to lead the crowd in a singalong.

The Singapore flag paraded in the stadium, carried by Team Singapore athletes and para-athletes. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

A film then traced the national flag’s journey as it was relayed across Singapore’s landmarks and heartlands, before the flag swept into the stadium, borne aloft by Team Singapore athletes and para-athletes.

Among them were Paralympic swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, kite-foiler Max Maeder and indoor skydiver Kai Minejima-Lee, alongside student-athletes from the Singapore Sports School.

This year’s NDP broke from its usual format, doing away with crowd favourites such as the Red Lions and aerial display.

In its place were a number of firsts. This year’s parade was 32 contingents-strong, the largest civilian turnout in more than a decade, and included the first contingent fully made up of persons with disabilities in recent years.

Wheelchair users went on stage using specially-designed ramps, while Lim Lee Lee, who has a visual disability, was led by her guide dog Hesta.

The 21-member contingent was led by former para-athlete Yap Qian Yin, who won gold for Singapore in para-sailing at the 2014 Asian Para Games and the 2015 ASEAN Para Games.

When they arrived, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam were both greeted with rousing cheers.

PM Lawrence Wong was greeted by rousing cheers as he entered the National Stadium. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The audience then rose to its feet for the National Anthem and all eyes turned to the national flag as it was carried over the Kallang Basin by a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

President Tharman reviewed the parade as shots rang out in the customary 21-gun salute for the President – held for the first time at the Kallang Basin. This was followed by the ceremonial feu de joie, which means “fire of joy”.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was the parade's reviewing officer. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Then came the People’s Parade – a procession of 18 floats to celebrate those who protect, provide, create, build, care for others and uphold justice.

As the sun began to set, the show – helmed by creative director Brian Gothong Tan and featuring more than 2,600 performers – eased into a more reflective stretch.

It first paid tribute to Singapore’s maritime heritage, with singer Asnida Daud opening the segment with Aok Diko, meaning “Yes, of course” in the Orang Laut dialect. She was backed by 700 performers from Soka Gakkai Singapore carrying larger-than-life puppets of native animals.

Performers from Soka Gakkai holding puppets of sea animals during a performance by singer Asnida Daud during NDP 2026 on Aug 9. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Throughout the show, the audience’s LED wristbands lit up, turning the stands into a shimmering canvas of light that pulsed with images and text.

The next segment traced six decades of local television history, during which Gurmit Singh reprised his most famous role as Phua Chu Kang.

Another high point in the show was when singer Jasmine Sokko descended from the stadium ceiling with two aerialists in tow.

Singer Jasmine Sokko (centre) performing with two aerialists at the National Stadium on Aug 9. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Gasps and cheers were heard as she performed her NDP single You’ll Be Okay hovering 30m above the ground, backed by a synchronised display of 300 drones.

The night built to a rousing finale with 61 coaches and athletes taking the stage for a performance of Iman Fandi’s Giants with a 61-member choir, marking the Republic’s 61st year of independence.

Gareth Fernandez and Dru Chen followed with Sparkle, the third song on this year’s NDP album, before the crowd rose to recite the National Pledge and sing the National Anthem as one.

In perfect harmony, a kaleidoscope of fireworks lit up the night sky at the close of the National Anthem.

Fireworks bursting over the Kallang Basin during NDP 2026 on Aug 9. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Early childhood educator Aaris Pang, who attended with her mother, said she was glad to be able to snag tickets this year. It was her first time watching the NDP in the National Stadium.

“I am proud of how Singapore has grown,” the 27-year-old said.

Spectators watch the finale of National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Another spectator was Dhanasekar Dhandapani, 48, who was at the parade with his brother, sister-in-law and niece. The IT professional, who has been a permanent resident for more than 20 years, said: “Singapore is home to us, so coming to NDP feels like coming home.”

Added Hajar Muhammad, 67, who was there with her husband: “Even though you can watch the parade on TV, there is something special about actually being here with other Singaporeans.

“It is a very different atmosphere, and you can really feel the Singapore spirit, that sense of pride of being a Singaporean.”