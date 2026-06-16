NDP 2026: Flying of kites, drones not allowed on some days across Singapore

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The restrictions will be in effect on June 18, every Saturday from June 27 to Aug 1, and Aug 9, the day of the NDP.

SINGAPORE – The unauthorised flying of kites, drones and other objects will not be allowed over the area near The Kallang as well as most parts of Singapore on some days in June, July and August.

This is to ensure the safety of the public and low-flying aircraft that are part of the aerial activities for the National Day Parade (NDP) 2026 and its rehearsals, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement on June 16.

The NDP is set to return to the National Stadium - which is part of The Kallang - after 10 years, with about 42,000 people expected to attend.

The temporary restricted areas will extend from ground level to around 915m above mean sea level.

The restrictions will be in effect on June 18 and every Saturday from June 27 to Aug 1 . The final date of restrictions is Aug 9, the day of the NDP.

On June 18 , flights will be restricted over most parts of Singapore from 9.30am to 11.30am .

On Saturdays, restrictions will apply over most parts of Singapore from 5pm to 7.30pm and The Kallang area from 7.30pm to 9pm.

On the day of the parade, restrictions will be in place over most parts of the island from 3.30pm to 7.30pm and T he Kallang area from 7.30pm to 11pm.

If poor weather conditions affect any of the planned dates, the restrictions will also apply on the reserve date of Aug 15 .

The temporary restricted area over the area near The Kallang. PHOTO: CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE

During the restrictions, all aerial activities that are not permitted by CAAS will be prohibited. These include kite-flying, the hoisting of captive balloons, releasing free flight aerial objects and flying unmanned aircraft, such as drones.

Anyone who flouts the rules could face a fine of up to $50,000, a jail term of up to two years , or both. For subsequent offences, they will face a fine of up to $100,000, a jail term of up to five years , or both.

In addition to these restricted areas, existing restrictions on flying aerial and unmanned aircraft within 5km of aerodromes, danger areas, prohibited areas, restricted areas and protected areas remain in force, CAAS said.

Members of the public can check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where aerial activities are prohibited or require a permit.

CAAS also advised the public not to be alarmed with the increase in flying activities over parts of Singapore during these dates and times.