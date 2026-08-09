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NDP 2026: Crowds soak up the atmosphere around the National Stadium and Kallang Basin

SINGAPORE – Despite the relentless afternoon heat, empty spaces around the National Stadium and along the Kallang Basin quickly filled up with picnic mats, foldable chairs and ice coolers as around 20,000 people staked out their spots ahead of the National Day Parade on Aug 9.

Many said they were looking forward to the main fireworks display at 8.15pm.

Among them was Ho Kien Mun, 57, who arrived alone at 1pm and set up his red-and-white chequered picnic mat on the bank of the Kallang Basin, close to Nicoll Highway MRT station.

Ho Kien Mun (back row) with (first row, from left) Ang Shihui, Yifan, Duoduo, Yiji, (second row, from left) Zhang Sijuan, Li Ting, Jacky Wang, (third row, from left) Dan Na Wu and Howard Yang. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

“I came here so early because I’m kiasu. I’m the advance party,” said Ho, adding that eight family members and friends planned to join him at 4pm.

The business development director said he had spent the last week scouting out the best areas to catch the fireworks, and finally settled on his spot because it provided the most shade.

He added that he was most excited to hear the marching commands during the ceremonial parade and the feu de joie, or the fire of joy, because they represent Singapore’s sovereignty.

Basking in the excitement outside the stadium was 42-year-old Ong Rui Yang, who last visited the Kallang area for National Day 10 years ago, when the parade was last held at the National Stadium.

Back then, it was just him and his wife. This year, the couple returned with two additions – their children, aged four and seven – to continue their annual tradition of joining in the festivities near the parade venue.

“It is different now, since our kids are here with us. We came early to soak in the atmosphere by wearing red and pasting face stickers, since we were unable to get tickets to watch the parade,” the accountant said.

Ong Rui Yang with his wife, mother and children. Ong and his wife brought their family on the couple’s annual tradition of joining in the festivities near the parade venue. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

The family will be returning to their home in Mountbatten to watch the parade on TV and view the fireworks from their window.

This year marks the first time since 2016 that the NDP will be held in the National Stadium, which holds about 42,000 spectators.

At around 4pm, NDP mascots began to appear outside the Kallang Wave Mall, with crowds flocking to snap a picture with them.

A light haze hung over the area, where police officers and other authorities dotted the surrounding spaces, keeping watch as lines formed to enter the stadium.

In the queue were students Jefferson Tan and Jerline Xu, who gushed about getting their hands on NDP tickets on their second attempt, after trying to maximise their chances by balloting separately.

Said 19-year-old Tan: “We had no expectations of getting it this quickly, since there are so many people who don’t manage to get it even after years of trying.”

Jefferson Tan and his girlfriend Jerline Xu. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

For others like Haneef, who declined to give his full name, being able to watch the parade live has been 10 years in the making.

The 35-year-old lift specialist, who was in line with his family of five, said: “This is our tenth time trying to get tickets. We got six of them, which is the maximum .”

Student Asher Ang even made sure his pets – two lovebirds and a cockatiel – got to join in the festivities.

Asher Ang with his pet birds. The 14-year-old student cycled to the stadium from his home in Serangoon with his birds in a wagon. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

The 14-year-old, who cycled to the stadium from his home in Serangoon with his birds in a wagon, said: “I brought them out to enjoy and have a change of scenery.”

Ang said the birds do not get overwhelmed, and that he frequently brings them out to sightsee.

Inside the stadium, the buzz was even more palpable .

“Even though you can watch the parade on TV, there’s something special about actually being here with other Singaporeans,” said Hajar Muhammad, 67, who was there with her husband.

“It’s a very different atmosphere, and you can really feel the Singapore spirit, that sense of pride of being a Singaporean.”

Added 49-year-old Hyrul Taib, a plumber, who was there with five family members: “In previous years we would picnic around the parade area with friends, so being here definitely feels different. ”

A ceremonial relay of the Singapore state flag during the parade. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Even non-Singaporeans gathered in the vicinity to immerse themselves in the festivities.

Joy Garcia, 43, arrived near the Kallang Basin with her husband and two sons at about 11.45am to get a good viewing spot.

The stay-at-home mum, who is from the Philippines, said she was grateful for Singapore’s multiculturalism.

(Clockwise from bottom left) Philippine nationals Jodel Nicolo Garcia, Joy Garcia, Jodel Nevin Garcia and Rodel Garcia. The family arrived near the Kallang Basin at about 11.45am to get a good viewing spot. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

And Karan Singh from Australia, who is visiting family here, decided to set up a picnic with his wife and cousins near the Water Sports Centre.

The 34-year-old, who works in the finance industry, said: “I’m so excited to see how Singaporeans celebrate their National Day. I would’ve loved to see how the actual parade would be like, but I’ve heard the fireworks are amazing up close here.”

“Just walking from the MRT station, you can feel the patriotic spirit and how everyone is so excited to celebrate Singapore. I’m so happy to get the chance to be here today.”