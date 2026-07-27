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NDP 2026: Bus and train services to be extended on eve of National Day

Several train and bus services will operate later into the night on Aug 8, the eve of National Day.

SINGAPORE – Commuters heading home on the eve of the National Day can look forward to extended train and bus services on the night of Aug 8.

Operating hours for most train lines and 53 bus services will be extended that night, transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit said in separate statements on July 27.

On the North-South Line, the last trains from City Hall station, heading towards Jurong East and Marina South Pier, will depart at 12.30am.

On the East-West Line, the last trains from City Hall station, heading towards Pasir Ris and Tuas Link, will also depart at 12.30am.

On the Circle Line, the final train from Marina Bay station, bound for HarbourFront station, will leave at 11.57pm . The last train in the opposite direction will leave at 11.30pm.

On the Thomson-East Coast Line, the last train to Bayshore station will leave Woodlands North station at midnight . The last train in the opposite direction will leave at 12.12am.

On the North East Line, the last train to Punggol Coast will depart HarbourFront station at 12.30am . The last train heading the opposite direction will leave Punggol Coast at midnight.

The last train on the Sengkang LRT will depart at 1.06am , while the final service on the Punggol LRT will leave at 1.09am.

On the Downtown Line, the last train heading to Expo station will leave Bukit Panjang station at 12.03am . The final train from Expo station will depart at 12.04am.

Operating hours for the Bukit Panjang LRT and the Changi Airport service will not be extended, SMRT said.

Bus service extensions

A total of 53 bus services from interchanges across Singapore will run past midnight on the eve of National Day.

The last buses from Bedok, Bishan, Clementi, Eunos, Serangoon and Toa Payoh interchanges will depart between 12.55am and 1.05am.

At Boon Lay, Buangkok, Hougang Central, Pasir Ris, Punggol and Tampines interchanges, the last buses will leave between 1.10am and 1.20am.

At Bukit Panjang and Woodlands interchanges, the last buses will leave at 1.25am.

The final buses from Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East, Sembawang and Yishun interchanges will depart between 1.30am and 1.50am. The last bus for service 974A will depart from Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 at 1.40am.