NDP 2024 tickets available only via Singpass to prevent scams; balloting opens on May 27

SINGAPORE - The public can ballot for tickets to the National Day Parade 2024 as well as its preview shows from noon on May 27.

For the first time, applicants must use Singpass – the national digital identity platform – in a move to prevent scams.

Singaporeans and permanent residents can apply for the main parade on Aug 9 or one of the two NDP previews on July 27 and Aug 3, which will all be held at the Padang, the NDP organising committee said on May 24.

Applications will close at noon on June 10.

The Padang will host an estimated 27,000 spectators for the NDP parade and each of the previews. The theme is “Together, As One United People”, which aims to emphasise the collective strength of Singaporeans in shaping its future.

The 2024 highlights include Singapore’s defence forces, Home Team and other groups demonstrating their response to disruptions in an extensive Total Defence set piece across the Marina Bay area and the Padang.

The spectators will also be given LED wristbands that will light up the stands in a sea of vibrant colours.

Each applicant can opt for two, four or six tickets and is entitled to only one balloting chance, the organising committee said.

The public can apply for tickets at www.ndp.gov.sg. Those without Singpass are advised to register for one, ask a trusted person with an account to apply on their behalf, or visit ServiceSG Centres for in-person assistance.

These are the only ways to apply for a ticket, said the committee, reminding the public not to give information to unverified links as they could be scams.

Notifications will be sent only from ndp2024@klook.com. “Recipients of any notifications from NDP 2024 should beware of e-mails sent from other addresses as they could be scams or phishing attempts,” the committee added.

Successful applicants will be notified between June 21 and June 25.

The tickets are not allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, said the committee, adding that each ticket will admit only one spectator. Children, including infants, must each have a valid ticket to be admitted.

The tickets are strictly not for sale and action will be taken against those who try to do so. Spectators can soon separately bid for tickets to view the NDP event from the Promontory @ Marina Bay as part of a collaboration with the National Trades Union Congress. Details will be announced by the organisers shortly.