NDP 2024: Kite and drone flying to be restricted on selected days

SINGAPORE – Unauthorised flying of drones will be banned over several days in the coming months to protect the safety of low-flying aircraft participating in the National Day Parade (NDP) as preparations ramp up.

Most of the flight bans will fall on a Saturday (June 15, June 22, June 29, July 13, July 20, July 27 and Aug 3), with two falling on a Tuesday (May 28 and June 11) and one on Aug 9 when the NDP is being held.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on May 23 that the temporary restricted areas established for the ban will cover most parts of Singapore, including the Padang, the venue for the NDP.

The restrictions extend to activities such as kite-flying and the hoisting of balloons, and cover the area from ground level up to 760m above sea level.

Conducting aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within the temporary restricted areas without the required permits from the authority is an offence under the Air Navigation Order (ANO) and the Air Navigation (101 – Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2019 (ANR-101) respectively.

A person found guilty of an offence under the ANO can be fined up to $20,000 for the first offence. Subsequent offences may be punishable by a jail term of up to 15 months, a fine of $40,000 or both.

A person found guilty of an offence under the ANR-101 can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $50,000 or both.

The punishment for subsequent offences increases to a jail term of up to five years, a fine of up to $100,000 or both.

CAAS said that existing restrictions on aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within 5km of airports, danger areas, prohibited areas, restricted areas and protected areas will still be in effect.

Members of the public can check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where aerial activities are prohibited or require a permit.

An increase in flying activities and noise levels over parts of Singapore is to be expected during these dates and times, the authority said, reminding the public to not be alarmed.