NDP 2024: Benjamin Kheng to perform theme song, Total Defence takes centre stage

SINGAPORE - Local artiste Benjamin Kheng will perform 2024’s National Day Parade theme song, titled Not Alone, which aims to validate the hardship Singaporeans have faced throughout their history and promote unity and support to face the future.

Kheng, who gained prominence as part of local band The Sam Willows, also stars in the NDP music video of the song released on May 23.

The video draws on the image of the Singapore River supporting generations of people as a metaphor for the community here, Kheng told the media on May 23 at a briefing on NDP 2024.

The song was written with producer Evan Low, who worked on NDP 2021’s theme song The Road Ahead, from which its lyrics pay homage to, along with past hits like Where I Belong.

“You’ll notice nods to songs of the past,” Kheng said. “This is very deliberate, because we wanted to pay homage to these classic songs that are part of our legacy, and we wanted to connect Singaporeans to the meaning of these beautiful lyrics that we hear every year.”

The theme song is among the highlights in 2024’s NDP, which celebrates 59 years of Singapore’s independence.

Themed Together, As One United People, NDP 2024 aims to underscore the collective strength of Singaporeans and rally citizens to shape its future, said the chairman of the parade’s executive committee, Brigadier-General Wilson Low.

BG Low, who is the Chief Guards Officer under the Singapore Armed Forces, told the media: “Our theme this year calls upon Singaporeans from all walks of life to express their love for Singapore and to celebrate the nation’s progress.”

This year’s main NDP celebrations takes place at the Padang and will extend to The Promontory @ Marina Bay for the first time.

The NDP Heartland Celebrations, involving a series of carnival events at various neighbourhoods, will continue on Aug 10 at five heartland venues.

These are the key highlights:

The NDP logo

NDP 2024’s logo is a stylistic play on SG (short for Singapore) and 59, featuring five shooting stars that symbolise the nation’s aspirations for democracy, peace, progress, justice and equality.

The stars are trailed by six ascending strokes that represent Total Defence, Singapore’s long-running national defence campaign, which enters its 40th year in 2024.

Main show at Padang, Marina Bay



The festivities on Aug 9 will take place at the Padang, where some 27,000 spectators are expected. In 2024, the event space has also been expanded to the Promontory area – an open space near the Marina Bay Financial Centre – where more spectators can gather to get a closer look at the fireworks, and maritime and aerial displays over the bay.

The main show is split into six chapters, said BG Low, who chairs the parade for the first time.

These segments will include crowd favourites such as the State Flag Flypast, Salute to the Nation and the Red Lions – SAF’s parachute team.