NDP 2022 kicks off at the Marina Bay floating platform in front of 25,000 spectators

SINGAPORE - The Float @ Marina Bay has nearly been filled to capacity with eager spectators ahead of this year's National Day Parade (NDP).

This year's parade - themed Stronger Together, Majulah! - celebrates Singapore's 57th birthday and is the first since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic to take place in front of a crowd not limited by public health safety measures.

The culmination of months of training and rehearsals, the Aug 9 bash will feature thousands of parade participants as well as show performers - significantly more than the NDPs in 2021 and 2020.

Since 4pm on Tuesday (Aug 9), fully vaccinated audience members have been streaming into The Float, going through security measures such as metal detectors and X-ray machines.

The 25,000-strong crowd at the platform - which is hosting its final parade before being redeveloped into the NS Square - is mostly a sea of red and white.