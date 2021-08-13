NDP 2021 on Aug 21 declared special event with enhanced security

SINGAPORE - The National Day Parade (NDP) 2021 on Aug 21 has been declared an enhanced security special event, said the police on Friday (Aug 13).

The declaration under the Public Order Act will designate the areas around The Float @ Marina Bay as special event areas on Aug 21, the day of the parade.

These areas will see strict security measures imposed on that day to ensure public safety and security, said the police.

Special zones within these event areas will also see stricter security checks.

The security restrictions at The Float @ Marina Bay will start from midnight until 11.59pm on Aug 21.

As part of security measures, a list of items are prohibited within the special event area, including explosives, loudhailers and firearms. The police will conduct checks on members of the public for such items within these areas.

Unmanned aircraft, including drones, are also prohibited within the special event area. It is an offence to bring or fly unmanned aircraft into the area without a valid permit.

Those who possess prohibited items within the special event area or fly an unmanned aircraft illegally may face a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to $20,000, or both. The prohibited items or unmanned aircraft will be seized.

The police may conduct security checks and screening on all persons and vehicles entering, and within the special zone.

They may also refuse entry to, or remove a person from the area if necessary.