NDP 2020 theme song a tribute to community spirit

While this year's National Day Parade (NDP) is poised to be a unique affair, with many people going to celebrate at home instead of at a central location, its theme song is a tribute to Singaporeans' spirit of community.

Composed by producer Joshua Wan and performed by singer Nathan Hartono, Everything I Am also encourages Singaporeans to express gratitude and appreciation for one another.

The song had been planned since last year, and while the Covid-19 pandemic has put to rest the usual NDP arrangements, it has made the song's message all the more salient.

Dr Sydney Tan, music director for this year's NDP, said the song was originally written for a normal climate, but its message also applies in the midst of the pandemic.

The accompanying music video, which was directed by local film-maker He Shuming, was released yesterday on YouTube and the NDP website. Mr He said he was inspired by real-life stories of Singaporeans, and sought to create an intimate video that would encourage Singaporeans to rally together.

"I hope... Singaporeans, after they watch the music video... think about the people around us who have impacted us and inspired us.

"It's been a challenging year, but I hope Singaporeans will remember that we're never alone and that we can get through this together."

The husband-and-wife team of Mr Daniel Tan and Madam Clara Loh, who run OK Chicken Rice in Ang Mo Kio, are among those featured. Amid the pandemic, the couple delivered free chicken rice to healthcare workers, sending more than 10,000 packs to workers in various hospitals over about two months. They also started an online campaign, Cheer Up, for members of the public to make donations to offset their delivery costs.

Hip-hop group Redeafination, which comprises individuals from the deaf community who make use of vibrations through the floor to keep in time with the music, choreographed moves in the Everything I Am video.

Come Makan With Me, a ground-up initiative in which locals invite migrant workers to their homes to share a meal and learn more about them, is also seen in action.

It was started by Dr Mohamad Farid, who volunteers with the Migrant Workers' Centre.

In all, 55 stories of everyday Singaporeans who have stepped up in the fight against Covid-19 and helped those in need will be featured in this year's NDP, which will be split into two shows.

Brigadier-General Frederick Choo, chairman of this year's NDP executive committee, said: "Through these stories, we hope to inspire Singaporeans to continue playing their part to build a better and stronger Singapore, and to remind us that together, we can and will prevail through tough times, just as we always have."

The parade will also feature two "unity moments", which Singaporeans are encouraged to participate in as a show of solidarity.

The first moment will take place in the morning, as President Halimah Yacob leads the singing of the National Anthem at the Padang.

This will be broadcast on TV as well as online platforms concurrently with flag-raising ceremonies taking place at several locations islandwide, including a hospital.

The second moment will take place at night, at around 8.20pm, when the pledge will be recited. This will also be broadcast.

BG Choo said that while this year's NDP celebrations will be starkly different from those of previous years, he hopes they will rally Singaporeans to come together in thinking about the nation's future beyond the current challenges of Covid-19.