NDP 2020 declared special event with enhanced security

SINGAPORE - The National Day Parade (NDP) 2020 on Aug 9 has been declared an enhanced security special event, said the police on Saturday (Aug 1).

The declaration under the Public Order Act will designate the areas around the Padang and The Star Vista as special event areas on Aug 9, the day of the parade.

These areas will see strict security measures imposed on that day to ensure public safety and security, said the police in a release.

Special zones within these event areas will also see stricter security checks.

The security restrictions at the Padang will start from 5am until 2pm on Aug 9, and from 3pm to 11.59pm at The Star Vista.

Owing to Covid-19 safety measures, this year's NDP has been scaled down and will be broken down into two segments, with a morning parade and ceremony held at the Padang, the site of Singapore's first NDP in 1966, and an evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre at The Star Vista.

As part of security measures a list of items are prohibited within the special event area, including explosives, loudhailers and firearms. The police will conduct checks on members of the public for such items within these areas.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including drones, are also strictly prohibited within the special event area. It is an offence to bring or fly UAVs into the area without a valid permit.

Those who possess prohibited items within the special event area or fly a UAV illegally may face a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to $20,000, or both. The prohibited items or UAV will be seized.

In view of the Covid-19 situation and measures to prevent viral spread, the police will generally not be granting permits for any indoor or outdoor public assemblies or processions within the special event areas.

The police may conduct security checks and screening on all persons and vehicles entering and within the special zone.

They will also have the powers to refuse entry to, or remove a person from the area if necessary.