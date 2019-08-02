NDP 2019 declared special event with enhanced security

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) has been declared an enhanced security special event under the Public Order Act, the police said yesterday.

The parade will be held at the Padang on Aug 9.

The area around the Padang has been designated a special event area where strict security measures will be imposed that day. A special zone with stricter security checks within this area has also been demarcated.

Should the NDP be postponed to its reserve date of Aug 10, the same gazette will apply, said the police.

A list of items are prohibited within the special event area, including explosives, loudhailers and firearms. The police will conduct checks on members of the public for such items within the special event area.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including drones, are also strictly prohibited within the special event area. It is an offence to bring or fly UAVs into the area without a valid permit.

Those who possess prohibited items within the special event area or fly a UAV illegally may face a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to $20,000, or both. The prohibited items or UAV will be seized.

Those organising public assemblies and processions within the special event area, whether indoors or outdoors, must apply for permits from the police atapply/licenses-and-permits

The police may conduct security checks and screening on all persons and vehicles entering and within the special zone. They will also have the powers to refuse entry to, or remove a person from, the special zone if necessary.