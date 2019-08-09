NDP 2019: 27,000 turn up at the Padang for Singapore's bicentennial birthday bash

SINGAPORE - Some 27,000 people turned the Padang into a sea of red and white at this year's National Day Parade to celebrate Singapore's 54th birthday.

Thousands more thronged the Marina Bay area, as well as along the Singapore River, where fireworks will be set off for the first time to celebrate the river's historical significance. The display begins at 8pm and will last for five minutes.

Foreign leaders attending this year's bicentennial NDP include Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The bicentennial marks the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the British in Singapore, which set in motion the country's development into a trading port and modern metropolis.

Before the parade started, the crowd was treated to an upbeat rendition of Our Singapore – this year's theme song – performed by 825 young people and children from Academie Of Stars, Danz People, Martial House and Touch Community Services.

The nine Red Lions parachutists from the Singapore Army made freefalls from a height of about 3km, and landed one by one to cheers from the crowd.

This was followed by an energetic routine by some 120 dancers from Republic Polytechnic, together with a combined school marching band comprising students from Bowen and Deyi secondary schools.

The bicentennial floats that came next include the Singapore Volunteer Rifle Corps, established in 1854, and the Tanjong Pagar Dock Company, set up in 1864.

They were among the organisations which played roles in building Singapore during its early history, and continue to be relevant today. The others are The Straits Times, Robinsons, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Fire Brigade and Singapore Police Force, the Post Office Savings Bank, as well as the General Post Office.

Shortly after, 38 marching contingents made their appearance, including the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team Volunteer Contingent, LiHo Tea, and Nanyang Polytechnic, which all made their debuts.

President Halimah Yacob arrived for her second NDP appearance as head of state, before the National Anthem was played, while a 30m-by-20m state flag flew past, carried by a Chinook helicopter and accompanied by two Apache copters.

Madam Halimah later inspected the parade while the 21-gun presidential gun salute was fired by servicemen from the 24th Battalion, Singapore Artillery at Merlion Park.