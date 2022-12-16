Picking up new skills and making friends: How he's living a purposeful life at 60

It’s not every day that you hear a parent confessing to this but Mr Mogan Maiyappan says that he no longer has time to nag his 16-year-old son. Instead, he looks forward to sharing the interesting highlights of his day spent at social service agency Lions Befrienders.

Mr Mogan signed up with a Lions Befrienders Active Ageing Centre near his home in Clementi the day he turned 60 in March this year.

Since then, the retired security officer has been busy picking up new skills, making friends and going on outings. Besides Mr Mogan, Lions Befrienders has a fan in his 75-year-old sister. It was she who had been encouraging him to sign up with the agency’s Active Ageing Centre as she enjoys the activities there.

Lions Befrienders, a member of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), helps seniors stay connected with the community after retirement, reaching out to them through roadshows and door-to-door home visits. Since its launch in 1995, Lions Befrienders has helped more than 86,000 seniors to enjoy a fulfilling life during their silver years.

It also runs 10 Active Ageing Centres located in HDB residential estates. These drop-in spaces offer anyone, aged 60 and above living near a centre, active ageing programmes, befriending and buddying schemes, and referral to care services – regardless of his or her income and education levels, and housing type.

By 2030, Singapore is expected to have 900,000 seniors. One in four people will be 65 or older, according to the Understanding Quality of Life of Seniors report published by NCSS in 2017.

To help seniors achieve better quality of life and keep them engaged and fulfilled, agencies like the Council for Third Age supports community-based organisations that offer opportunities and training to seniors who wish to volunteer through the Silver Volunteer Fund. This can encourage lifelong learning and volunteerism among seniors.

The NCSS also has ample resources like the Volunteer Management Toolkit 2.0, which serves to provide social service agencies (SSAs) with practical tools and guidelines to help them build their volunteer management capabilities.