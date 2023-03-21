Living with bipolar disorder: How she rose from hurtful labels and is now helping others

She’s been labelled “crazy” and “lazy” and faced such discrimination since 2006 when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and subsequently admitted to the Institute of Mental Health.

Further blows to her self-confidence followed as Ms Ivy Lam, then age 25, realised friends whom she considered close began to stop contacting her, and she lost her job not long after.

However, Ms Lam was thrown a lifeline in 2010, when she was referred to the Anglican Care Centre (ACC) in Simei by her psychiatrist. ACC (Simei) is a psychiatric rehabilitation centre run by Singapore Anglican Community Services (SACS), a social service agency (SSA) which is a member of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS).

She embarked on her recovery journey there and has since made such long strides that today, she is helping others manage their mental health as a programme assistant at ACC (Hougang).

Ms Lam, 42, credits her stay at ACC (Simei), from 2010 to 2016, which included classes on illness management and recovery, for helping her better understand and deal with her condition. She shares: “I learnt the warning signs of relapse such as intense mood swings, and coping strategies to manage my symptoms. I also learnt to manage my medication and develop a relapse prevention plan in order to recover well. I used to have at least four relapses a year. My condition has greatly improved and I have had fewer relapses since I became a member at ACC (Simei).”

She also underwent employment training there, where she learnt how to hand make stationery, and worked at pushcart and outdoor roadshows as a sales assistant. As she slowly regained her confidence and developed better communication skills, she got a job as a store assistant at SACS’ Social Enterprise’s workshop.

“I made additional earnings to support my living expenses by making jewellery in the centre and selling it at the roadshows or on consignment. I felt affirmed, especially when I received assurance and praise for my skills and talents.”

Empowering others

Encouraged by how she was progressing, Ms Lam attended NCSS’ inaugural Peer Support Specialist (PSS) Programme to be trained with peer support skills to help others on their recovery journey.