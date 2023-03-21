BRANDED CONTENT

Living with bipolar disorder: How she rose from hurtful labels and is now helping others

With the aid of an NCSS member social service agency, she managed to take charge of her life, and encourages others to play a part in building a more caring and inclusive Singapore

Ms Ivy Lam (second from left) now runs the rehabilitation programmes at Anglican Care Centre (Hougang). PHOTO: SPH MEDIA
She’s been labelled “crazy” and “lazy” and faced such discrimination since 2006 when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and subsequently admitted to the Institute of Mental Health.

Further blows to her self-confidence followed as Ms Ivy Lam, then age 25, realised friends whom she considered close began to stop contacting her, and she lost her job not long after.

However, Ms Lam was thrown a lifeline in 2010, when she was referred to the Anglican Care Centre (ACC) in Simei by her psychiatrist. ACC (Simei) is a psychiatric rehabilitation centre run by Singapore Anglican Community Services (SACS), a social service agency (SSA) which is a member of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS).

She embarked on her recovery journey there and has since made such long strides that today, she is helping others manage their mental health as a programme assistant at ACC (Hougang).

Ms Lam, 42, credits her stay at ACC (Simei), from 2010 to 2016, which included classes on illness management and recovery, for helping her better understand and deal with her condition. She shares: “I learnt the warning signs of relapse such as intense mood swings, and coping strategies to manage my symptoms. I also learnt to manage my medication and develop a relapse prevention plan in order to recover well. I used to have at least four relapses a year. My condition has greatly improved and I have had fewer relapses since I became a member at ACC (Simei).”

She also underwent employment training there, where she learnt how to hand make stationery, and worked at pushcart and outdoor roadshows as a sales assistant. As she slowly regained her confidence and developed better communication skills, she got a job as a store assistant at SACS’ Social Enterprise’s workshop.

“I made additional earnings to support my living expenses by making jewellery in the centre and selling it at the roadshows or on consignment. I felt affirmed, especially when I received assurance and praise for my skills and talents.”

Empowering others

Encouraged by how she was progressing, Ms Lam attended NCSS’ inaugural Peer Support Specialist (PSS) Programme to be trained with peer support skills to help others on their recovery journey.

After embarking on her recovery journey at ACC (Simei), Ms Lam has since made such long strides that today, she is helping others manage their mental health. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The PSS Programme was launched in 2016 to enable persons with mental health conditions to share their lived experience with others who are going through the same situation and help them recover. It was funded by grants from Care & Share Movement and BinjaiTree for the first five runs, and the Tote Board Social Service Fund for the subsequent four editions. To date, NCSS has trained 161 certified Peer Support Specialists.

After the programme, she became a full-time staff member with ACC (Hougang) in 2018, and has since been serving as a Programme Assistant. With the peer support skills she learnt from the PSS Programme, she runs the centre’s rehabilitation activities.

Besides helping others manage their mental health, Ms Lam also oversees the centre’s Enterprise Hub, a place where members learn to make handicrafts.

As she continues to support others at ACC (Hougang) with her own personal experiences, she hopes that the wider community can be more understanding towards those with mental health conditions.

She advises: “Be patient and be a good listener. Give them a chance to share their struggles and do not judge. Instead, be empathetic and encourage them to seek help early (if they haven’t yet). If you feel that you are not ready to support them, you can also redirect them to other professional resources.”

Going Beyond the Label

Since 2018, NCSS has raised the awareness of stigma towards persons with mental health conditions in Singapore through the Beyond the Label (BTL) Movement. Its launch followed NCSS’ study on Public Attitudes Towards Persons with Mental Health Conditions, which showed the importance of peer support, social acceptance and inclusion in improving their quality of life, that could encourage them to seek help early.

Ambassadors for Beyond the Label, a movement spearheaded by the NCSS to address the stigma of mental health conditions. PHOTO: NCSS

In 2022, NCSS and TOUCH Community Services co-led the launch of the BTL Collective, which comprises 26 partners from the public, private and people sectors that work together to create an empowering and inclusive environment for persons with mental health conditions in the community.

How you can help

With SG Cares, a national movement co-led by NCSS and the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre, everyone can play a part to support the efforts of SSAs such as ACC (Simei).

Individuals and corporates can volunteer for any cause with SSAs through the SG Cares-appointed Volunteer Centres.

You can also donate through NCSS’ fund-raising platform Community Chest. Its hassle-free monthly giving programme, SHARE, provides a continuous source of funds to empower not only persons with mental health conditions, but also children with special needs and youth at risk, adults with disabilities, and seniors and families in need of assistance.

Says NCSS president Anita Fam: “Just as how the ‘many helping hands’ approach has helped to address social needs in the past, we need to join hands to work as one… and continue to strengthen the social service community to build an inclusive and caring society, where every person can live a life of dignity.”

NCSS has launched Stories from the Heart, a series of 30 heartwarming stories featuring the work of SSAs, volunteers and service users. Visit the Stories from the Heart website to read more.

Rallying partnerships

Beyond advocating and providing funding for social service needs, NCSS leads the direction for the social services sector. NCSS has launched the Social Service Sector Strategic Thrusts (4ST), a roadmap that lays out pathways for individuals and organisations in the public, private and people sectors to contribute towards the shared vision of every person empowered to live with dignity in a caring and inclusive society.

Through a programme by the Lions Befrienders, an NCSS member SSA, Anglo-Chinese School volunteers can bond with seniors. PHOTO: NCSS

NCSS also builds strategic partnerships with corporate organisations to better serve persons with mental health conditions, seniors, caregivers, families who need assistance, and children with special needs and youths at risk.

Its philanthropy and engagement arm, Community Chest, supports NCSS’ vision in engaging individuals to contribute regularly and sustainably through its various funding initiatives. In 2022, the Community Chest provided seed capital for the 4ST Partnership Fund, which enables NCSS to support innovative and collaborative projects to further empower the communities they serve. Other donations to the Community Chest have supported The Courage Fund and The Invictus Fund, which were launched to help SSAs cope with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As it celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, Community Chest is encouraging its partners to give more regularly and sustainably by incorporating a giving mechanism into their business models through the Change for Charity initiative to enable their customers to make donations conveniently, and to encourage regular volunteerism so that the social service sector has adequate resources to support those in need now and in the future.

