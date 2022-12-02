How being empowered has led him to become a diversity champion

Today, Mr Ong is a popular diversity and inclusion speaker in the Asia-Pacific region and among other multinational corporations. He has travelled to countries like Australia, Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam to share his story, inspiring others who are facing challenges in their lives. The trips were replaced with virtual sessions during the pandemic, but he hopes to resume them next year and is looking forward to visiting the Philippines as well as Indonesia again.

Opening up businesses’ eyes and minds to the employability of the disabled remains a pet topic for Mr Ong. His current employer, multinational human resource firm Michael Page, is a good role model for other companies.

A remote control-automated sliding door was installed for him to get to his desk seamlessly. The entry access systems in office doorways were lowered, and in common areas like the pantry and breakout room, the furniture set-up was changed to ensure a clear pathway for his motorised wheelchair.

Says Mr Nilay Khandelwal, managing director of Michael Page Singapore: “When expanding their employment search to hiring people with disabilities, companies have the opportunity to gain new perspectives and knowledge on leading true inclusive businesses. By working together to promote the awareness of their potential, we can really help companies in Singapore see the possibilities.”

In his current job at Michael Page Singapore, Mr Ong leads a team that provides consultancy to clients and “empowers them to be more inclusive” in their hiring policies and practices. It is one of his ways of giving back to the community – something he likens to coming full circle – as the job lets him build more inclusive work environments.

“It’s meaningful and purposeful for me to bring economic value to people with disabilities. It’s a good fit.”

Worried about him having to get around in a wheelchair, his parents had wanted him to work as a tutor or a desk-bound job in finance.

“They said I could stay home and earn a lot of money with these jobs but I began to ask if there could be more to life for me than just going through life by myself.”

But more often than not, these limitations are in the mind.

“We can champion inclusive hiring and in public, if we see someone needing help, we can reach out to ask if they need any. Little actions can show the meaning of empathy and compassion,” he says.

