Navigate a maze, design a bento meal and learn about budgets in ST’s latest weekend activity page

The activity page is part of ST’s series on managing screen time, which started on Jan 25.

Amelia Teng

SINGAPORE – Find out what budgets are, plan a dream lunchbox and help a horse navigate a maze in The Straits Times’ February weekend activity page for young families.

The monthly page that appears every last Sunday of the month in the Life! section offers hands-on activities, from colouring and word searches to news-inspired snippets.

The activity page is part of

ST’s series on managing screen time

, which started on Jan 25. The series aims to journey with families as they raise children and navigate struggles in an increasingly digital world.

Download the latest page here:

Click here to download a printable PDF.

Amelia Teng is assistant news editor at The Straits Times. She oversees education and social affairs coverage, and writes about issues relating to community and families.

