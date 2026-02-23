Screen Timeout
Navigate a maze, design a bento meal and learn about budgets in ST’s latest weekend activity page
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
SINGAPORE – Find out what budgets are, plan a dream lunchbox and help a horse navigate a maze in The Straits Times’ February weekend activity page for young families.
The monthly page that appears every last Sunday of the month in the Life! section offers hands-on activities, from colouring and word searches to news-inspired snippets.
The activity page is part of ST’s series on managing screen time
ST’s series on managing screen time, which started on Jan 25. The series aims to journey with families as they raise children and navigate struggles in an increasingly digital world.
Download the latest page here:
Click here to download a printable PDF.
Click here to download a printable PDF.