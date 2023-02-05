Nature reserve visitors should be responsible, while trails, features should be reliable: Experts

SINGAPORE – Watch for storm clouds. Report potential dangers. Tell someone where you are headed.

These are some of the key precautions that seasoned hikers, bikers and nature guides are urging visitors of nature reserves and marine habitats to take amid wet weather and recent incidents.

On Jan 23, Mr Bucky Hussain, and his two-year-old daughter fell through a hole in a bridge at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

The hole was caused by heavy rain and overflowing water during the peak of the spring tide, dislodging the floor panels. His wife and four-year-old son were unscathed.

Fortunately, Mr Hussain managed to hold his daughter above water and haul himself back onto the bridge, fighting strong currents.

The affected area was later cordoned off, and the hole was patched up after the water receded.

Separately, a portion of the Bukit Timah Mountain Bike Trail has been flooded for months due to wet weather partly caused by the north-east monsoon which started in late November 2022.

Singapore experienced wet weather conditions for most months in 2022, with October recording the highest rainfall for that month in 42 years.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said the flooded zone on the mountain bike trail remains temporarily closed, with a sign informing cyclists to take an alternative route.

While the water is being pump water out, NParks is working with consultants to fix the issue.

Nature guides said most safety-related incidents occur during prolonged rainfall.

In November 2022, Mr Muhammad Nasry, executive director of the Singapore Youth Voices for Biodiversity, was alerted to a boardwalk in Windsor Nature Park which was submerged in flood waters and impassable.

The nature community has urged visitors to start monitoring the weather forecast at least two hours before the start of their hike using the National Environment Agency’s myENV app – which includes up-to-date information about an area’s weather, air quality and flood risk.

“Singapore is a tropical island, so storms are part and parcel of outdoor life here. During the monsoon, the myENV app is critical for tracking storm clouds and lightning,” said National University of Singapore biology lecturer N. Sivasothi, who runs tree-planting and habitat restoration efforts at Kranji Coastal Nature Park.

If a heavy downpour happens midway through a hike, nature guide Ivan Kwan of Nature Adventures SG will take his group to the nearest shelter or walk them to the park’s exit.

Singapore Cycling Federation vice-president (Mountain Bike) Muhammad Faroz Marzoki said: “Do not take refuge under the trees as they are prone to have hanging branches and rotten trees around which can collapse any time.”

Ms Kong Man Jing, who runs intertidal walks and is a co-founder of science social media channel Just Keep Thinking, said: “It is unfortunate that the dad and daughter had to go through the rather traumatic incident at Sungei Buloh, and it is an incident that we should prevent at all costs. This was the first time that the bridge was affected by a heavy thunderstorm, so it was something unexpected.” She was referring to the case of Mr Hussain and his daughter.